Q: We have been loyal drinkers of Caffeine-Free Coke Zero since its introduction. However, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot find it at any of the usual places. When we have asked store managers, I was told they are just not getting it into the stores. Why such a lack of this refreshing beverage? Has Coca-Cola stopped making it?
Answer: “Due to industry-wide supply issues of cans, some products have been temporarily suspended,” according to a spokesman at Coca-Cola Consolidated in Charlotte, the local bottler. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this issue caused by these unprecedented times.”
Q: I receive mail practically every other day from political groups. How can I be removed from their lists?
Answer: Your best bet is to write back to the groups directly.
“The customer should contact the organization and request to be removed from its mailing list,” said Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service.
Normally, you can get off many mailing lists through the National Do Not Mail list, at www.directmail.com/mail_preference/, or the Direct Marketing Association at DMAchoice.org. However, political mail is one of the types that are excluded from opt-out programs.
Q: I would like to know when are the DMV offices are going to reopen for people need to get their driver’s license renewed.
Answer: There are 38 DMV offices that remain closed in North Carolina due to health, safety and staffing concerns, according to John Brockwell, communications officer with the DMV.
“DMV hopes to gradually reopen theses offices during Phase III of the Governor’s reopening plan,” he said. “Seventy-seven driver license offices are open with normal operating hours by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting skiptheline.ncdot.gov.” A search earlier this week found some appointments available in the next few weeks at DMV offices in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Mount Airy, among other locations.
Otherwise, renewals can be performed online at MyNCDMV.gov. Expiration dates for DMV credentials, including driver licenses and vehicle registrations, were extended earlier this year; people whose credentials expired on or before March 1 and before Aug. 1 have been given a one-time, five-month extension from the original expiration date. For instance, if your registration ended on March 31, it will now be on Aug. 31 for this year only; in 2021 it will revert to March 31.
Clarification
Wednesday’s SAM column included an item on a dumpster near Compare Foods at Parkway Plaza. The dumpster is not used by supermarket but by other tenants in Parkway Plaza, said Yadi Taveras of Compare Foods. The grocery store has a separate dumpster behind the building, she said.
The city has inspected that site, and a notice of violation was issued to Parkway Plaza on July 16, according to Bruce Bailiff, code enforcement senior project supervisor with the city. The shopping center has until Aug. 17 to be in compliance, he said.
