Q: My son recently learned that his home has bats in the attic. The exterminators have told him they cannot remove the bats during the month of July. Would you please find out why this is so? I suppose it has something to do with the bat life cycle.
P.T.
Answer: “Bat pup rearing season begins early May and last throughout July,” said Jason Smith, a wildlife biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “The three-month time frame is because different species of bats give birth at different times throughout May-July and newborn bats can take 3 to 4 weeks to learn to fly.”
Bats shouldn’t be excluded — removed from their current habitat — until after July 31, he said, because doing so any earlier could hurt orphan pups causing them to die. Additionally, if female bats are separated from their pups, they will search for them, possibly making their way in living spaces in the home.
Bats are very beneficial creatures, and the Wildlife Commission has a two-page brochure on how to safely coexist with them; we have created a direct link to a pdf form at tinyurl.com/coexistbats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.