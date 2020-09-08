Q: We live in Shattalon Lake Estates, and several weeks ago, a paving crew came into our neighborhood and repaved one street, Tonbridge Lane. We and our neighbors got all excited thinking that we would get all the streets in our development repaved. That didn't happen, and they packed up their equipment and left. Why was Tonbridge chosen when there were other streets in the development in worse need of repaving?
G.B.
Answer: The city of Winston-Salem uses a system that rates every city maintained street, according to Laura Whitaker, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation. "That system is mainly what staff uses to rate resurfacing needs, but traffic volume can also be taken into consideration," she said. "Tonbridge Lane is one of the main streets into the neighborhood, so it will be used by more people than the other streets internal to that neighborhood."
Additionally, she said, the city likes to spread resurfacing funds throughout the city, so very rarely would funds be spent on multiple streets in one neighborhood.
"If a citizen would like to request a street for resurfacing, they can do so by calling CityLink at 311," Whitaker said. "Someone will contact them and add them to the list of citizen request for consideration in the next round of resurfacing funding."
Q: We signed up for Informed Delivery from the U.S. Postal Service a while ago and have been getting daily email briefings about what mail we will be receiving. Lately we are not getting anything. Has the service been discontinued as part of the cost saving program?
G.H.
Answer: "We appreciate our customers who enroll in Informed Delivery, the Postal Service’s free and voluntary service that sends participating customers an email notification containing grayscale images of the outside of letter-sized mail pieces expected to be delivered soon," said Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the USPS. "The Postal Service recently conducted routine maintenance and upgrades, which caused the email notifications to be temporarily suspended. With the upgrades complete, email notifications to customers should have resumed or will resume soon."
Q: Could you please let me know how I may get payment for a gift card from Ruby Tuesday? All the restaurants near me are closed, and I do not know of any within 50 miles of my home.
C.M.
Answer: You didn't give us your address, but local locations that are still open include 1044 Randolph St. in Thomasville; 7611 Thorndike Road in Greensboro; and locations in Eden and Mount Airy. You can find details and other locations at www.rubytuesday.com/locations; if none of those locations are convenient for you, you can use the "Contact Us" button on the page to get in touch with the company.
Q: Can you provide me with the mailing address for Stephen Curry, the point guard for the Golden State Warriors?
M.K.
Answer: Mail can be sent to Golden State Warriors, Attn: Stephen Curry, 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco, CA 94158. You can also keep up with him on social media and on his website, www.sc30.com.
