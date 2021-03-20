Ask SAM: Why has litter gotten so bad in Winston-Salem?

Q: Why has litter gotten so bad in Winston-Salem?

M.B.

Answer: SAM has gotten several questions lately about litter in Winston-Salem. So we turned to George Stilphen, the Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful coordinator. KWSB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. KWSB is part of the City of Winston-Salem and is responsible improving the looks of the city through such programs as Adopt-a-Stream, Adopt-a-Street, and Adopt-a-Park. It also sponsors the Big Sweep, Clean Roots Day, the Flower Bed Program, and the Great American Cleanup.

Stilphen just completed a report on the cleanliness of the city by physically looking at streets and neighborhoods. He said that overall the city is very clean. “There are problem areas, and we aware of them, but overall the city is clean.”

Stilphen said that residents can report areas that have litter to CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000. “The city has crews out every day picking up litter.”

Volunteers also play a big role in keep the city clean through the various adoption programs and clean-up days.