Ask SAM: Why has litter gotten so bad in Winston-Salem?

Q: Why has litter gotten so bad in Winston-Salem?
M.B.
Answer: SAM has gotten several questions lately about litter in Winston-Salem. So we turned to George Stilphen, the Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful coordinator. KWSB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. KWSB is part of the City of Winston-Salem and is responsible improving the looks of the city through such programs as Adopt-a-Stream, Adopt-a-Street, and Adopt-a-Park. It also sponsors the Big Sweep, Clean Roots Day, the Flower Bed Program, and the Great American Cleanup.
Stilphen just completed a report on the cleanliness of the city by physically looking at streets and neighborhoods. He said that overall the city is very clean. “There are problem areas, and we aware of them, but overall the city is clean.”
Stilphen said that residents can report areas that have litter to CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000. “The city has crews out every day picking up litter.”
Volunteers also play a big role in keep the city clean through the various adoption programs and clean-up days.
Twice a year KWSB sponsors major clean-up events. The Great American Clean-up will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 17. The other is the Big Sweep, held in the fall. To help beautify the community, volunteers pick up litter along streets, in parks, schools and streams.
“There are thousands of volunteers taking care of and beautifying Winston-Salem,” Stilphen said.
But, they can always use more volunteers.
As to the why of litter, it comes down to people being thoughtless and lazy. It’s easier to throw it down than throw it in a trashcan.
A 2009 study that was commissioned by Keep America Beautiful found out that individual attitudes were responsible for about 85% of littering. It also said that existing litter is a big contributor to people littering. It also found that a large percentage of people who litter, do it intentionally by flicking or flinging it or just dropping it. People under 30 were more inclined to litter than older people.
For more information about Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful, go to www.cityofws.org/405/Keep-Winston-Salem-Beautiful.
An event currently underway to draw awareness to the importance of clean, viable waterways is Forsyth Creek Week. This is the ninth year of the program, which runs through March 28.
All events are pandemic-friendly and are virtual or self-guided. There are such free events as a creek-life scavenger hunt, a new geocaching trail, a virtual 5k run or walk and EcoExplore activities for kids.
There is a virtual tour by boat of the lake at Quarry Park. Other virtual events include video tours of water- and wastewater-treatment plants, and a rainwater harvesting webinar.
There are in-person activities that will be held outdoors and require registration to limit the number of participants to 25. Masks and social distancing are required.
Forsyth Creek Week is sponsored by the Winston-Salem Stormwater/Erosion Control Division, the Town of Kernersville, the Village of Clemmons, the Town of Lewisville, Forsyth County Public Libraries, North Carolina Cooperative Extension Forsyth County Center, Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks, the Gateway Nature Preserve, Old Salem Museums & Gardens, the N.C. Sierra Club Foothills Group, Piedmont Environmental Alliance, Piedmont Land Conservancy, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, Yadkin Riverkeeper, Winston-Salem DOT, Winston-Salem Human Relations, Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful and Kaleideum North.
For more information about Forsyth Creek Week and a complete list of events, go to ForsythCreekWeek.org.
