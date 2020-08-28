Q: What is the reason why hours at the public library have been cut?
H.H.
Answer: All Forsyth County Public Libraries are open and are operating at limited capacity and reduced hours to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and give staff more time for deep cleaning of the facilities. Libraries are open for browsing on Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the To-Go service is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 to 2 on Saturdays.
"On Tuesdays and Thursdays, deeper cleaning procedures require branches to be closed for roughly an hour," according to the library. "Signs for the cleaning times are posted at the various branches, but when in doubt call your branch."
Director Brian Hart said that the library system is following local health guidance, limiting capacity, and asking customers to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
"We appreciate the interest and support our libraries receive," Hart said. "Operating our libraries during this pandemic is a balance between providing necessary services that we know are also helping many people feel some sense of normalcy in their lives, while making sure that we're operating in a way that is safe for both staff and customers. Regular cleaning procedures take a tremendous amount of time and support from staff throughout the county, but we feel that this is important for everyone.
"No one looks forward to the day that we can fully and safely reopen all libraries more than we do. We look forward to increasing hours at the appropriate time."
Q: As soon as I get my ballot in the mail, I would like to complete (with witness) and then take it to the Board of Elections. Can I do that? Will they accept it? Alternatively, can I take my completed ballot to the voting site and just physically put it in a box inside?
B.C.
Answer: "Absentee voters are more than welcome to drop it off at the Board of Elections office until 5 p.m. on Election Day, or at any of the One-Stop Early Voting sites during the early voting period," said Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections. "However, absentee ballots may not be returned at a polling place on Election Day."
Q: If we return our mail-in ballots by return mail to the Board of Elections, is there any way to check if they've been received?
J.S.
Answer: Absentee voters can check the status of their ballot online at: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/, Tsujii said. "Additionally, for the General Election, intelligent mail bar codes (IMB) will be included on the return envelope and absentee voters may track the delivery of their ballot to the Board of Elections office, which is similar to using a tracking number to track a package through a delivery service company."
Thanks
N.G. wrote in to thank two kind strangers who helped her out Tuesday at the Aldi's on Peters Creek Parkway. "They saw me trying to load seven cases of water, and out of the blue two guys came from two directions and started loading my water. Angels sent to help a senior, but really appreciated."
