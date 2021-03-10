Ask SAM: Why is brush pickup taking so long in Winston-Salem?

Q: Why is it taking so long for the city of Winston-Salem to pick up brush, limbs, Christmas trees, and that sort of yard waste?
Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy sanitation director for the City of Winston-Salem, said that “The Curbside Program includes the staff members that are also allocated to all of our seasonal collection programs including brush collection, leaf collection and bulky item collection. During the heaviest service times with leaf or bulky item collection, the brush staff is greatly reduced to accommodate these other collections. However, we are actively seeking options that would allow us to collect all of these programs more efficiently. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to provide these services to the citizens of Winston-Salem.”
Q: My parents live on Memorial Industrial School Road in Rural Hall. When is the road going be fixed? It’s been over a year.
Answer: There have been a few bumps in the road since the road had to be closed last year. Pat Ivey, the NCDOT Division Engineer for Forsyth County gave us an update on the road’s status: “We plan to open bids for this project on March 31st. Construction should begin by April 26th and be completed by Aug. 9th.” Ivey gave us a breakdown last October on what was happening with the road. The road was closed in February 2020 after flooding from a severe storm caused erosion to the road shoulder. The repair work was eligible for reimbursement from the federal government because it’s classified as a Federal Highway Administration route. Because of that designation, the repair work had to be advertised and awarded to contract. Awarding a contract meant that more planning, design and coordination between the Forsyth County DOT staff, Raleigh staff members and environmental agencies. Because of the negative effects on state revenue due to the pandemic, work on NCDOT projects around the state was slowed down. There were also problems acquiring the needed to right-of-way.
Free tax prep help available at librariesAARP Tax Aide trained and certified volunteers will again this year be assisting taxpayers in preparing and e-filing personal income tax re-turns. Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP.
Because of COVID-19 the process will be different from the past. It will be virtual and by appointment only. They cannot prepare return unless the taxpayer has an email account.
The first step is to obtain a tax packet either by: printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or picking one up from one of these Forsyth County Public Library locations:
* Central Library (third floor reference desk).
660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem
336-703-3020
* Reynolda Branch Library (front desk)
2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem
336-703-2960
* Southside Branch Library (front desk)
3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem
336-703-2980
Upon completion of tax packet, go to wstaxaide.com/schedule to make an appointment.
