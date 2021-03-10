Ask SAM: Why is brush pickup taking so long in Winston-Salem?

Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy sanitation director for the City of Winston-Salem, said that “The Curbside Program includes the staff members that are also allocated to all of our seasonal collection programs including brush collection, leaf collection and bulky item collection. During the heaviest service times with leaf or bulky item collection, the brush staff is greatly reduced to accommodate these other collections. However, we are actively seeking options that would allow us to collect all of these programs more efficiently. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to provide these services to the citizens of Winston-Salem.”

Answer: There have been a few bumps in the road since the road had to be closed last year. Pat Ivey, the NCDOT Division Engineer for Forsyth County gave us an update on the road’s status: “We plan to open bids for this project on March 31st. Construction should begin by April 26th and be completed by Aug. 9th.” Ivey gave us a breakdown last October on what was happening with the road. The road was closed in February 2020 after flooding from a severe storm caused erosion to the road shoulder. The repair work was eligible for reimbursement from the federal government because it’s classified as a Federal Highway Administration route. Because of that designation, the repair work had to be advertised and awarded to contract. Awarding a contract meant that more planning, design and coordination between the Forsyth County DOT staff, Raleigh staff members and environmental agencies. Because of the negative effects on state revenue due to the pandemic, work on NCDOT projects around the state was slowed down. There were also problems acquiring the needed to right-of-way.