Q: I am a senior, and I'm trying to find out why the Bank of America on Hanes Mall Boulevard is closed.
M.C.
Answer: "I can confirm that the site at Hanes Mall Boulevard is temporarily closed and we are working to reopen it as soon as possible," said Jennifer Darwin, senior vice president of corporate communications for Bank of America. "During the last several months we've temporarily closed financial centers for a variety of reasons including low foot traffic or for local staffing purposes."
Bank of America encourages clients to check our branch locator tool on bankofamerica.com for the status of their preferred location. As always, customers can also manage many of their financial needs through our mobile and online services.
In your case, since you may not have internet access, Darwin recommended you check with the Bank of America financial center at 426 S. Stratford Road, about 2.4 miles away that could assist you in person.
Q: I bought a typewriter from a Goodwill store that needs some repairs. Do you know anyone who repairs them?
L.S.
Answer: We have not found any local businesses that repair typewriters, and several in the Greensboro area that used to repair them no longer offer that service. However, here are a couple we found within a two-hour drive of Winston-Salem that can do repairs:
Mid-State Business Machines in Durham repairs typewriters and other machines including cash registers, tabletop copiers and folding machines. They also stock typewriter ribbons. You can contact owner Jerry Cheek for more information at 919-286-9371.
“I would need to see the machine to give a true estimate, but I can give them a ballpark figure,” he said. He does not recommend trying to mail in the typewriter because of the weight and the chance of the interior becoming damaged in transit. For more information, you can also write to Mid-State at PO Box 2892, Durham, NC 27715. They can meet you at a middle location to pick up the typewriter, and Cheek said they are practicing social distancing and using masks.
Jerry’s Office Supplies, formerly Jerry’s Typewriter Services, is a business in Marion, Va. that has been in business since 1975 and can repair and refurbish old typewriters. They can get some new parts, and have old typewriters on hand they can salvage for other parts. They also sell ribbons, cartridges and other equipment. To get an estimate or more information, call them at 276-783-5172. Note: SAM has not heard back after leaving a message for them on Thursday, but they appear to still be in business. When we spoke with them last year, they said they have occasionally taken mail order shipments of typewriters to repair if they are well-packaged and secured. You can also write to them at 1356 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354.
Old Bob’s Old Typewriters, a website devoted to vintage typewriters, has a list of other repair shops around the country at www.oldbobsoldtypewriters.com/typewriter-repair-shops/ Other sites such as typewritercollector.com may also be able to provide recommendations. Or, if you are feeling industrious, especially if it is a simple repair, you can search for instructional videos on YouTube; SAM found many such videos by searching for "Repair Old Typewriters."
If any readers have other recommendations, they can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com.
