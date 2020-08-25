Q: I received a notice by mail that the Wells Fargo Bank branch in Dobson is closing. However, no specific reason was given. My family has banked at this location for 115 years. This branch is an extension of the same brick-and-mortar bank that has been on the old courthouse square in Dobson since 1905. Elderly customers will now have to travel 8 or more miles to Mount Airy or Elkin for in-person banking after this closure. Why is it closing?
K.P.
Answer: Josh Dunn, a corporate communications specialist for Wells Fargo Bank, said that they will be closing the Dobson Main branch on Nov. 18, although they will continue to operate their ATM at that location until they determine a new location for it.
"This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly," Dunn said. "We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and closures. While branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that more customers are often using our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch."
After the Dobson Main branch closes on Nov. 18, he said, "our customers can visit us at our Mount Airy Main branch, located approximately nine miles away. Other Wells Fargo branches and ATMs are located in Mount Airy, Elkin and Jonesville."
Q: I have gotten several packages I did not order from UPS, and want them to pick these up and take them to the correct address. I have tried to contact them but have not heard back. What should I do?
R.T.
Answer: SAM got in touch with UPS and gave them your phone number, so they should have been in touch with you by the time this answer runs to arrange a pickup.
For other people with a similar problem, the best number for UPS is 888-742-5877. You will need the tracking number from the package. If you have web access, you can also go to https://www.ups.com/us/en/help-support-center.page? and use their Virtual Assistant for help. You can arrange a pick-up online if you are not able to take the packages to a nearby UPS Store location, said a spokeswoman for UPS.
Q: Did we, the taxpayers, pay for the funeral of President Trump's brother that was held at the White House?
L.J.S.
Answer: According to published reports, President Trump personally paid for his brother Robert's private funeral service, which was held last Friday in the East Room.
There is precedent for private funeral services at the White House, including Willie Lincoln, President Lincoln's 11-year-old son, in 1862; the wife and daughter of the Secretary of the Navy, who had died in a fire, during the William Harrison administration in 1890; and Louis Howe, an advisor and close friend of Franklin Roosevelt, in 1936. Presidents who have had funeral services at the White House included Harrison in 1841 and Zachary Taylor in 1850. Also, President John F. Kennedy lay in state in the East Room in 1963.
