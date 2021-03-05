Ask SAM: Why isn't the starting point for bulky item pickup rotated?

Q: A few years ago, I wrote to Ask SAM with a question about how the location cycle for bulky-item collection is determined each year. Is there a plan to rotate who goes first each year?
H.H.
Answer: No, Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of the Sanitation Department for the City of Winston-Salem, looked into your question and also explained why rotating the first area served wouldn’t work. “Bulky Item Collection does not work on a rotating system due to it not being collected by quads. It is collected by routes for 26 weeks. One route is collected each week. Therefore, it would take 26 years to complete the rotation, allowing each route to be collected first.
“Also, if collected by quads, the city would have scattered, large piles of junk and debris throughout each quad for weeks. This would cause an increase in rodents and reptiles, not to mention the unsightly appearance it would bring to the city.”
Campbell recommended collecting items throughout the year for pickup to make it easier to get things together when it’s your week.
Q: In November all the residents of Macy Grove Rd. received a letter from the Town Of Kernersville that our addresses would be changing. This was due to Macy Grove being opened between N.C. 150 and Salem Parkway. It was a very simple change; just add a 5 to your existing address. Well since we changed our address it’s been a constant headache. It seems that GPS mapping has no idea that Macy Grove has been changed. Neither does the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles. Deliveries by the major overnight services are forever getting shipped back or misdelivered. Even the U.S. Postal Service has been having issues with delivery. We changed the number on the front of the house and the mailbox to reflect the change but other than Kernersville it seems no one got the memo on the change.
Answer: A spokeswoman for the Town of Kernersville said: “While the Town has made every effort to minimize the impacts on the residents affected by NCDOT’s new Macy Grove Road extension, the delays are derived from third-party agencies (DMV, USPS, delivery services) updating the addresses within their own internal systems. The Town is confident those third-party agencies will complete their system updates soon in order to address the remaining issues some residents are experiencing.”
Upcoming shredding event:Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville. Shamrock Shredding will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.
Other shredding locations will be listed Sunday.
