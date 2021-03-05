Ask SAM: Why isn't the starting point for bulky item pickup rotated?

Q: A few years ago, I wrote to Ask SAM with a question about how the location cycle for bulky-item collection is determined each year. Is there a plan to rotate who goes first each year?

H.H.

Answer: No, Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of the Sanitation Department for the City of Winston-Salem, looked into your question and also explained why rotating the first area served wouldn’t work. “Bulky Item Collection does not work on a rotating system due to it not being collected by quads. It is collected by routes for 26 weeks. One route is collected each week. Therefore, it would take 26 years to complete the rotation, allowing each route to be collected first.

“Also, if collected by quads, the city would have scattered, large piles of junk and debris throughout each quad for weeks. This would cause an increase in rodents and reptiles, not to mention the unsightly appearance it would bring to the city.”

Campbell recommended collecting items throughout the year for pickup to make it easier to get things together when it’s your week.