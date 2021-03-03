Ask SAM: Why was the mailbox at the Old Salem Vistor Center removed?

C.D.

Answer: Because of the pandemic, appointments are required for in-office driver license renewals.

John Brockwell, the communications officer for the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, said several offices in the area are open for driver license renewals.

Brockwell said it may be easier to get an appointment at some of the offices in smaller towns, which might not be quite as busy. The two offices in Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Parkway, 3637 N. Patterson Ave. are open. The offices in Kernersville, Mocksville, Yadkinville, High Point, Thomasville and Walnut Cove are also open. The DMV sends a reminder card about six weeks before the license is set to expire. A license can be renewed up to six months before it expires.

For cats and dogs Humane Solution is holding a drive-thru vaccine, microchip, and nail trim clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S. Cherry St., Kernersville. The clinic is appointment only. Registration is required and can be done online at humanesolution.org/clinic-registration.html. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.