Ask SAM: Why was the mailbox at the Old Salem Vistor Center removed?

Q: Why was the U.S. Postal Service mailbox at the Old Salem Visitor Center removed? This is a heavily populated area and was very convenient.
Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, said the box was removed for maintenance and it is scheduled to be reinstalled soon.
Q: Novant Health’s COVID testing site at the old Sears Auto Center advertises hours of 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Weekdays. A friend went there Friday after lunch to find that they had closed at 11 a.m. Several others have mentioned the same experience on different days recently.
Answer: The hours have changed at that testing site. A Novant spokesperson said that “the hours at the Novant Health Central Screening Center, 190 Hanes Mall Circle, changed on Feb. 8, to Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Q: My driver’s license will expire very soon. I cannot renew online because I renewed online the last time. No DMV office within 100 miles has an appointment available. Mocksville had a couple of times on April 6. There is no grace period for driver’s licenses. When your license expires, it is expired. There is one walk-in office in the state, at 236 E. Washington St. in Greensboro. DMV used to notify me well ahead of my expiration date. I received no such notification.
Answer: Because of the pandemic, appointments are required for in-office driver license renewals.
John Brockwell, the communications officer for the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, said several offices in the area are open for driver license renewals.
Brockwell said it may be easier to get an appointment at some of the offices in smaller towns, which might not be quite as busy. The two offices in Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Parkway, 3637 N. Patterson Ave. are open. The offices in Kernersville, Mocksville, Yadkinville, High Point, Thomasville and Walnut Cove are also open. The DMV sends a reminder card about six weeks before the license is set to expire. A license can be renewed up to six months before it expires.
For cats and dogs Humane Solution is holding a drive-thru vaccine, microchip, and nail trim clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S. Cherry St., Kernersville. The clinic is appointment only. Registration is required and can be done online at humanesolution.org/clinic-registration.html. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.
The cost is $10 for rabies vaccine, one year and three year. For three year, proof of previous vaccination must be presented. The cost for distemper vaccines, either cat or dog, is $10. The nail trim is $10. The cost of a PetLink microchip, including registration, is $25. For more information, go to humanesolution.org.
Street closing
for tree removal The 2800 block of Reynolds Drive, between Pine Valley Road and the circle at Club Park Road, is scheduled to be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday to remove a large tree. A detour will be set up. For more information, call CityLink 311.
