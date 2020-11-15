Ask SAM: Will any non-profits have holiday cards?

Q: Are there any Winston-Salem area not-for-profits that are selling holiday cards this year?
— S.K.
Answer: Yes, SAM has heard from three that are or will be offering holiday cards. Abbey McCall, the director of community and volunteer relations for Crisis Control Ministry said, "This holiday season, send a holiday card that means more than seasons greeting. Give the gift of LOVE and HOPE to our neighbors in crisis. You can help provide food, medication, housing and utility assistance to our neighbors by purchasing your holiday cards from Crisis Control Ministry and honoring your clients, friends and family. The holiday honor card is the perfect way to spread holiday cheer while giving back to your community. The cards also make a great alternative gift for those friends and family members that are hard to shop for. For a minimum tax-deductible donation of $5 per card, Crisis Control Ministry will beautifully hand address, stamp with a holiday stamp, and mail these high-quality cards for you. If you prefer to address and sign the cards yourself, you can pick them up at Crisis Control Ministry's offices, one of the 15 local retail partners, or get them mailed directly to you. All proceeds from the card sales go directly to helping our neighbors in Forsyth and Stokes Counties. To see the two card design options and order your holiday honor cards, visit ccmcard.org today."
Crisis Control is located at 200 E. 10th St., Winston-Salem.
The Enrichment Center, 1006 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, will have cards beginning Friday.
Alex Jarrell, the marketing and community relations director for Samaritan Ministries, said, “For a minimum donation of $10 per card, we will send a card to someone who has touched your life. Perfect for alternative giving to friends, teachers and family; honor a loved one’s memory; recognize clients, customers or employees; and show your business’ support for the community.” Samaritan Ministries is located at 415 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
Q: Is Home Moravian Church offering their traditional Christmas Eve Lovefeast services this year?
— L.S.
Answer: The Rev. Ginny Hege Tobiassen, the pastor of Home Moravian Church explained how it will work this year. “Although Home Church’s buildings are currently closed due to COVID-19, our congregation is eager to share both our traditional Candle Tea and our Christmas Lovefeast with the community, in a new, COVID-safe way. This year, our women’s fellowship will offer Candle Tea as a 'drive around the square' event. On Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12, from 2 to 5 p.m., all are invited to drive into Salem and around Salem Square to view and hear tableaux representing Candle Tea and the Advent and Christmas seasons. There is no charge for this event. In addition, a video documentary about Candle Tea will be available on our website and on YouTube. More details are available at https://www.homemoravian.org/index.php/candletea/. Our Christmas Eve worship will be online only. To prepare for our three online services of worship, the community can again drive into Salem and around the square, this time to pick up lovefeast supplies! On Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. our members and pastors will be on Salem Square to greet drive-around visitors and provide them (free of charge, of course) with lovefeast buns, a powdered coffee mix, and odes (bulletins). With these supplies in hand, worshippers can enjoy services online at homemoravian.org at 2:30 (children’s service), 5 and 7 p.m. The Christmas Eve link is homemoravian.org/christmaseve.”
