Ask SAM: Will any non-profits have holiday cards?

Answer: The Rev. Ginny Hege Tobiassen, the pastor of Home Moravian Church explained how it will work this year. “Although Home Church’s buildings are currently closed due to COVID-19, our congregation is eager to share both our traditional Candle Tea and our Christmas Lovefeast with the community, in a new, COVID-safe way. This year, our women’s fellowship will offer Candle Tea as a 'drive around the square' event. On Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12, from 2 to 5 p.m., all are invited to drive into Salem and around Salem Square to view and hear tableaux representing Candle Tea and the Advent and Christmas seasons. There is no charge for this event. In addition, a video documentary about Candle Tea will be available on our website and on YouTube. More details are available at https://www.homemoravian.org/index.php/candletea/. Our Christmas Eve worship will be online only. To prepare for our three online services of worship, the community can again drive into Salem and around the square, this time to pick up lovefeast supplies! On Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. our members and pastors will be on Salem Square to greet drive-around visitors and provide them (free of charge, of course) with lovefeast buns, a powdered coffee mix, and odes (bulletins). With these supplies in hand, worshippers can enjoy services online at homemoravian.org at 2:30 (children’s service), 5 and 7 p.m. The Christmas Eve link is homemoravian.org/christmaseve.”