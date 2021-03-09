Ask SAM: Will Hawthorne Road be repaved anytime soon?

Q: Are any plans to repave Hawthorne Road from Knollwood Street to Silas Creek Parkway?
M.R.
Answer: Help and a smoother ride are on the way.
Mark Volden, a transportation engineer with the city’s Department of Transportation, said that resurfacing work approved in the 2018 bond referendum will resume by the end of the month. Hawthorne Road between Knollwood and Silas Creek is slated to be repaved.
The exact time period has not yet been worked out, but the work should be completed by late spring or early summer.
Q: I live on the south side of town and cannot find a newspaper in racks. I don’t want home delivery.
E.B.
Answer: Nia Bridges, the single copy manager, for the Winston-Salem Journal, said because of problems, the newspaper racks are being removed.
“Unfortunately, we are in the process of removing the racks from the locations mentioned due to a few reasons, one being consistent theft,” Bridges said. “I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. However, we do service many instore locations on the south side.”
Bridges offered a list of places where people can go to buy the Journal on the south side: “In the Waughtown area, please visit the Speedway on Waughtown Street, Kermit’s, JNJ Mart on South Main Street, Acadia Foods on Acadia Avenue or Valero near Happy Hill. There is also a Speedway on South Main Street. In the Thomasville/Sprague area you can purchase a paper at Speedway on Thomasville Road, Sheetz on Thomasville Road, Food Lion on Thomasville Road, Speedway on Sprague Street, or the Tickled Pink on Kernersville Road.”
Q: Three weeks ago, I renewed my vehicle registration online through the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles website but still have not received my new registration card. I contacted the DMV via their “contact us” form (you can’t reach them by phone) with the transaction confirmation number, but they are not responding with an update. They have charged my credit card for the amount. I know of others who are having the same problem. My registration expires at the end of this month. What are we supposed to do in this situation if we are pulled over for expired registration?
Answer: Steve Abbott, a spokesman for the DMV, said the pandemic has caused problems.
“COVID impacts on the processing staff have meant a longer period of time to get DMV materials shipped out than pre-COVID. We have also become aware that in some instances there have been delays in the deliveries once the items are sent out,” Abbott said.
Customers can see if the DMV system has been updated with the renewal. If an officer checks they will see that the renewal has been updated and is current. To check yours, go to edmv.ncdot.gov/MyDMV/MyDMVAccount/Login.
“This is the same computer system law enforcement would check if they pull someone over so it will show the registration is valid,” he said. “Customers can print that web page out as proof it is indeed valid, although that isn’t the same as the registration card.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101