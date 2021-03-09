Ask SAM: Will Hawthorne Road be repaved anytime soon?

Q: Three weeks ago, I renewed my vehicle registration online through the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles website but still have not received my new registration card. I contacted the DMV via their “contact us” form (you can’t reach them by phone) with the transaction confirmation number, but they are not responding with an update. They have charged my credit card for the amount. I know of others who are having the same problem. My registration expires at the end of this month. What are we supposed to do in this situation if we are pulled over for expired registration?

Answer: Steve Abbott, a spokesman for the DMV, said the pandemic has caused problems.

“COVID impacts on the processing staff have meant a longer period of time to get DMV materials shipped out than pre-COVID. We have also become aware that in some instances there have been delays in the deliveries once the items are sent out,” Abbott said.

Customers can see if the DMV system has been updated with the renewal. If an officer checks they will see that the renewal has been updated and is current. To check yours, go to edmv.ncdot.gov/MyDMV/MyDMVAccount/Login.

“This is the same computer system law enforcement would check if they pull someone over so it will show the registration is valid,” he said. “Customers can print that web page out as proof it is indeed valid, although that isn’t the same as the registration card.”

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Online: journalnow.com/asksam Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

