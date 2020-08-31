Q: Will the city have any new rules or restrictions about trick-or-treating this Halloween?
J.V.
Answer: "At this point we haven't made any decisions about Halloween," said Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines. "Naturally, the governor's directives on masks and numbers of individuals allowed to gather would be the primary drivers on how trick-or-treating might work. We will keep the public informed."
Lt. John Morris, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said that he does not know if or when police would release a statement in regards to Halloween activities.
Q: I have noticed that the manhole covers on many city streets are now several inches below the street surface. Is this intentional or a function of the weather? Many of these covers are now like a bad pothole.
B.M.
Answer: "Manhole covers can sink over time," said Laura Whitaker, a spokeswoman with the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation. A request to fix would be reported to City Link.
"However, this issue could also be due to ongoing work," Whitaker said. City staff would need actual locations to provide a definitive answer.
You can report problem locations at City Link 311, use the CityLink smartphone app, or go online to www.cityofws.org/172/City-Link.
Q: Please inquire of the proper authorities if we could have the lines on the Jonestown Road bridge over U.S. 421 repainted. It is very narrow and this would help, especially with the shorter days coming up.
Z.J.P.
Answer: "We will add this location to our list and repaint as schedules and funding availability allow," said J.P. Couch with the N.C. Department of Transportation. He thanked you for bringing this to their attention.
Q: Why are some bus stop areas missing much-needed shelters? For example, the shelter and bench were removed some time back from Stratford and Oakwood. Drive by now and you will see grocery carts turned sideways to make benches. There are other examples throughout the city, especially in highly visible areas. Why were shelter coverings removed, much less the benches?
M.K.
Answer: "WSTA bus shelters and benches are removed from locations for various reasons," said Tina L. Carson-Wilkins, head of marketing and community engagement for the Winston-Salem Transit Authority. "For instance, WSTA receives requests from citizens in the community to remove a shelter due to safety concerns, expected construction in areas requires the removal of shelters, or route changes result in the removal of a shelter because the route no longer travels in the same direction."
Currently, she said, there are 1,525 bus stops and 84 bus shelters, with plans for new stops with shelters. Following a Bus Stop Improvement Study conducted by the city of Winston-Salem, new shelter locations have been identified. To get a look at the results of the study, go to nc-winston-salem.civicplus.com and search for Bus Stop Improvement Study.
Anyone interested in requesting a shelter or bench along a bus route should email Verylen Crawford, WSTA Operations Manager, at vcrawford@wstransit.com.
