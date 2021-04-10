Ask SAM: Will there be a fair this year?

Q: During the height of the pandemic last year, city yard cart services were suspended. In an Ask Sam response in May 2020, the writer asked about a proration to the annual yard cart fee of $65. The response from the city was "The prorated amount for the yard cart program will take effect in 2021,” said Johnnie Taylor, director of operations for the city. “The amount has yet to be determined.” Yard cart renewal forms have arrived and there was no prorated fee for the lost service. What happened to the promised fee reduction for 2021 renewals?
Answer: The City of Winston-Salem announced Thursday that city residents who are renewing their yard waste cart stickers will get a $5 discount because of the four weeks in the 2020-2021 service year collection was suspended.
“Renewal letters sent to current customers neglected to mention the discount and cited the standard renewal cost of $65. Despite what it says in the letter, renewing customers need only pay $60 to renew their service for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1,” the city said in a press release.
The discount applies only to current customers renewing their sticker.
If you have already renewed your sticker and paid the regular price of $65, contact Michael McFadyen at 336-727-2704 or michaelrm@cityofws.org for a $5 refund.
Q: I was just wondering will we have the fair this year?
Answer: After being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the Carolina Classic Fair, formerly the Dixie Classic Fair, is scheduled to return/debut this fall.
Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager explained this year’s plans, “The City is planning to hold the Carolina Classic Fair from October 1-10 this year.
"The theme for this year’s fair is 'second to None in 2021.'
"The Fair Planning Committee and Public Assembly Facilities Commission will be meeting in the coming months to oversee the planning for the fair.
"The fairgrounds staff will rely on guidance from the CDC, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and Forsyth County Health Department to inform the city’s planning.”
Q: My family moved to a place off Ebert Road a few years ago and started noticing that people around here pronounce it "Eb-bert" instead of "Ee-bert" as they do in Ardmore. Which is correct?
Answer: To get the proper pronunciation SAM went to a member of the Ebert family. Dan Ebert, the president of Salem Landscaping.
And the answer is, “Ebbert. That is a question we Eberts are asked a lot,” Eb(b)ert said.
Proof of COVID vaccination
In reference to getting proof of a COVID vaccination, V.W. emailed to say, “When my husband was vaccinated, they ran out of vaccine cards. Everyone who has been vaccinated is listed on the state website. I printed his information in lieu of the card.”
