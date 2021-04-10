Ask SAM: Will there be a fair this year?

Q: During the height of the pandemic last year, city yard cart services were suspended. In an Ask Sam response in May 2020, the writer asked about a proration to the annual yard cart fee of $65. The response from the city was "The prorated amount for the yard cart program will take effect in 2021,” said Johnnie Taylor, director of operations for the city. “The amount has yet to be determined.” Yard cart renewal forms have arrived and there was no prorated fee for the lost service. What happened to the promised fee reduction for 2021 renewals?

T.R. and J.M.

Answer: The City of Winston-Salem announced Thursday that city residents who are renewing their yard waste cart stickers will get a $5 discount because of the four weeks in the 2020-2021 service year collection was suspended.

“Renewal letters sent to current customers neglected to mention the discount and cited the standard renewal cost of $65. Despite what it says in the letter, renewing customers need only pay $60 to renew their service for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1,” the city said in a press release.

The discount applies only to current customers renewing their sticker.