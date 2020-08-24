Q: Is the City of Winston-Salem doing anything about rats in the sewer? I am asking because recently I heard a commotion in my bathroom only to find a rat doing the backstroke in my toilet. This was a bit unnerving but I was able to encourage it to leave the premises by another route. Is the city doing anything to lessen the rodent population in the sewer system? Also, is there anything that the home owner can do to prevent unwanted house guest from entering via the toilet?
B.B.
Answer: It's definitely an unsettling problem, but fortunately it's not common, said city officials.
"You will hear about issues like this occasionally, but in my experience they are rare," said Michael Stover, assistant utilities director of operations with the city/county Utilities. "With that being said, Community Development has a vector control program for situations like this."
Inspector Bruce Bailiff said the city would set traps in the sewers near the address you provided.
"Many times when we receive complaints about rats, their habitat has been disturbed by construction, or when we have received high rainfall," he said.
In these unfortunate circumstances, citizens can call CityLink 311 and report the street and block, he said, adding to make sure that CityLink staff knows that the problem is coming from the sewers and not from private property.
If you're unlucky enough to find yourself in this situation, pest control company Terminix recommends the following steps:
"First, back up and close the door so that the rat is confined to the bathroom; Next, call a rodent control professional so that a trained technician can assess your situation and customize a rat control solution to fit your needs. Unfortunately, there’s not much that can be done in terms of prevention. On the bright side, finding a rat in your toilet is a rare occurrence. If you do happen to be one of the lucky few to experience this phenomenon, follow the steps above. You may also want to call the city to notify them, depending on where you live."
Sewer rats,which are generally Norway rats, are actually excellent swimmers. They can paddle, use their tails as rudders, tread water up to three days, and hold their breath for three minutes.
"Rats don’t deal well with being hungry, so when food gets scarce, they set out looking for new places to dine," according to Terminix. "Naturally, the sewer offers easy access to your drain pipes and the food in your home. In addition, rats will eat fecal matter if other food sources aren’t readily available. Combine these factors with the fact that rats have hinged ribcages — making it easy for them to access your home through narrow pipelines — and you see how they can end up in the toilet bowl."
Terminix has some general tips at www.terminix.com/blog/diy/how-to-get-rid-of-rats/. As for prevention, there are products on the market known as "rat guards" that are one-way toilet flaps, but they are more for people who have a recurring problem with this kind of situation.
You can also find advice at mynorthwest.com/18441/how-to-keep-the-rats-from-coming-up-through-your-toilet/? They advise keeping your kitchen sink and garbage disposal clean, since the smell of food may be luring them up the pipes, and also recommend keeping the lid down and repeatedly flushing to send your visitor back where it came from.
