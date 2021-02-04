Ask SAM: Your COVID-19 vaccination questions answered

SAM has heard from a number of readers who are worried about having to stand out in the cold or rain while waiting for a COVID-19 vaccination at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building.

County officials are aware of the issue and are talking steps to mitigate the problem, said Shontell Robinson, a deputy Forsyth County manager.

Robinson said that people showing up early created problems last week. People are not allowed inside more than 30 minutes early, so officials are asking folks to stay in their cars until then. If it is a second dose appointment, bring your vaccination card.

She said that when people arrive, they are checked in to verify their appointment. Then, they must wait for the next available vaccinator. Once vaccinated, they will be monitored for at least 15 minutes to ensure they have no side effects.

Robinson said that wait times have significantly improved this week. Wheelchairs are available and staff members can assist people into the vaccination area. There are also benches if people need to sit down.

Q: Novant Health and the Forsyth County Health Department have both set us sites for vaccinations. How is Wake Forest Baptist Health vaccinating people?

J.W.

