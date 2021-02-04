Ask SAM: Your COVID-19 vaccination questions answered

SAM has heard from a number of readers who are worried about having to stand out in the cold or rain while waiting for a COVID-19 vaccination at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building.
County officials are aware of the issue and are talking steps to mitigate the problem, said Shontell Robinson, a deputy Forsyth County manager.
Robinson said that people showing up early created problems last week. People are not allowed inside more than 30 minutes early, so officials are asking folks to stay in their cars until then. If it is a second dose appointment, bring your vaccination card.
She said that when people arrive, they are checked in to verify their appointment. Then, they must wait for the next available vaccinator. Once vaccinated, they will be monitored for at least 15 minutes to ensure they have no side effects.
Robinson said that wait times have significantly improved this week. Wheelchairs are available and staff members can assist people into the vaccination area. There are also benches if people need to sit down.
Q: Novant Health and the Forsyth County Health Department have both set us sites for vaccinations. How is Wake Forest Baptist Health vaccinating people?
J.W.
Answer: Wake Forest Baptist Health is vaccinating its patients by appointment. Appointments can be set up through your myWakeHealth accounts.
Baptist says it has given about 26,000 vaccinations to patients and staff. Baptist, and its parent company Atrium Health, are planning a mass-vaccination site in Winston-Salem. Details about that event have not been released, though.
"To be sure that we reach historically marginalized populations and ensure communities of color have easier access, we have had a sustained, concentrated effort at our Downtown Health Plaza, have partnered with the Forsyth County Health Department and with two Federally Qualified Health Centers to support access at their locations, and have held “pop up” events using our mobile clinics," said Dr. Kevin High, president of Wake Forest Baptist Health.
High says Baptist will continue to work with its community partners to make sure everyone is vaccinated.
"We must all remember though, as is the case across the country, this is a long-term effort that will take many months to accomplish," he said.
Q: Why is Atrium not sharing more COVID vaccine with Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem?
J.G.
Answer: Atrium said that it is working with Baptist on vaccination programs and is sharing doses, which are allotted to health care systems by the the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
"Atrium Health has shared doses of the COVID vaccine with Wake Forest Baptist Health – as well as with many rural counties, in partnership with the state," said High.
Atrium also said that its mass vaccinations events, such as the one held recently at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, are required by federal health officials to open to everyone, not just people from Mecklenburg County.
