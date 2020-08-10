Q: I received a scam call which I didn’t answer about losing Social Security benefits if I didn’t call them back. I recorded the number, but can’t remember where to report it.
Answer: You were smart to be wary of this and recognize it as a scam. These kind of calls have been circulating for awhile now..
If you receive a suspicious call or email from someone claiming to be from Social Security Administration, do not provide them with any information. Hang up immediately, and report it to the Office of the Inspector General at 800-269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov/report.
You can also contact Social Security directly at 800-772-1213 and ask to speak with someone there, rather than calling a number the possible scammer provides.
“In some cases, the caller states that SSA does not have all of the person’s personal information, such as their Social Security number (SSN), on file,” according to the SSA. “Other callers claim SSA needs additional information so the agency can increase the person’s benefit payment, or that SSA will terminate the person’s benefits if they do not confirm their information. This appears to be a widespread issue, as reports have come from citizens across the country.”
If you get a call from Social Security, they will never:
* Claim that your Social Security number is about to be suspended if you don’t verify your SSA number, or that your number was already suspended and you’ll need to confirm it to “reactivate” it;
* Threaten to seize your bank accounts;
* Make demands for immediate payment, or demand that you pay a debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe;
* Require a specific means of payment, such as using a prepaid credit card, gift card or money transfer;
* Threaten you for information;
* Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone;
* Promise a Social Security benefit or increase in exchange for information;
•* Threaten you with arrest or deportation.
“Remember that scammers try to stay a step ahead of the curve,” according to the SSA. “You can do the same by protecting your information."
Q: A limb fell on my patio table and shattered the glass. Can I put the glass in my regular garbage or is there another way to dispose of it?
Answer: Broken glass should be taken to either the Hanes Mill Road landfill or the construction landfill on Old Salisbury Road, said Gale Ketteler, Utilities Public Information Officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.
The Old Salisbury Road facility takes material from demolition or construction of buildings, pavement and structures, and the amount of broken glass involved in a broken table top wouldn’t be enough to require it be taken there, so you can take it to the Hanes Mill Road facility. You should be careful about gathering and securing the broken glass to make sure you don’t get cut as you pick it up, load, and unload it, she said.
You can find hours and other information for the local landfills at https://www.cityofws.org/1259/Landfill-Information
