Hundreds of tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate were improperly stored at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant Jan. 31 when it was destroyed by a fire that took days to extinguish and prompted a voluntary evacuation impacting about 6,000 residents, a North Carolina Department of Labor investigation found.

The agency levied fines totaling $5,600 on Winston Weaver Co. based on information gleaned during interviews with company employees after the blaze whose cause, city officials said Friday, remains a mystery after a six-month investigation.

That communication was crucial in determining pre-fire conditions at the site where little remained other than ash and warped metal when investigators got their first up-close look at the scene, NCDOL spokesman John Mallow said in phone interview Monday.

“They can communicate the substantive things deemed to be a violation,” Mallow said of the conversations with workers.

In this case, 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive substance commonly used as an ingredient in fertilizer, was exposed to water leaking through the roof, walls and floor of the building where it was stored, NCDOL reported in a citation issued to the company July 18.

Investigators also determined that wooden storage bins at the Weaver facility were not adequate to keep ammonium nitrate from escaping or other substances from entering.

“It sounds like the Department of Labor is doing its job,” said Stan Meiburg, former deputy administrator at the U.S. Environmental Agency who now lead’s Wake Forest University’s graduate program in sustainability. “If the ammonium nitrate was stored in a way that would create risks to its employees — or first responders as happened in West, Texas — that would be cause for enforcement action independent of the environmental consequences of the fire. “

In West, a small town between Dallas and Austin, 10 first responders and two volunteers were killed in 2013 by a powerful explosion of ammonium nitrate while fighting a fire at a fertilizer plant. The blast resulted in 15 deaths and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Officials said 20 to 30 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored on site – nearly 17 times less than what Weaver officials said was present at the time of the fire at the 4440 N. Cherry St. facility.

The potential for what Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo feared could be “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history” prompted responders to retreat from the Weaver blaze in its early hours.

Mallow said NCDOL’s investigation remains open, and Weaver has the option to appeal the citations and fines.