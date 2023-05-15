A Kernersville man illegally used millions of dollars from his business to lead a lavish lifestyle for years while lying on his tax returns to hide the spending, authorities say.
Now, he'll trade that luxury living for a prison cell.
Brandon Michalak, 41, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $1 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service after pleading guilty Monday to federal tax fraud charges.
Michalak, part-owner of a home-based metal recycling business known as Sarah’s Recycling that specialized in the collection and bulk resale of used catalytic converters, failed to disclose more than $11 million in sales from 2014 to 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro said Monday.
Despite that revenue, Michalak reported “minimal taxable income” each of those years while claiming the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is a refundable credit designed to provide relief for low- to moderate-income working people.
“Simultaneously, Michalak led a lavish lifestyle that included home and property purchases without financing, home renovations, pool installation, extravagant jewelry purchases in cash, and at least 20 vehicle purchases for himself and family members,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Michalak reportedly paid nearly $137,000 for just one of those vehicles, a 2018 BMW Alpina.
“Honest, hardworking citizens should be appalled by the conduct of the defendant in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston. “Tax evasion hurts all of us, and we will aggressively prosecute anyone who willfully files false tax returns or fails to pay their fair share of taxes, especially in egregious cases like this.”
Donald “Trey” Eakins, special agent in charge of IRS criminal investigation in the Charlotte Field Office, applauded the outcome of the case.
“The license to run a business is not a license to avoid paying taxes,” Eakins said. “The defendant’s misconduct, hiding income, and having his business pay his personal expenses cheated all Americans who pay their fair share for the government services and protections that we enjoy.”
U.S. District Judge William Osteen Jr. sentenced Michalak, who pleaded guilty in January to two counts of filing a false tax return.
The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation division investigated, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Clifton T. Barrett prosecuted the case.
Hundreds of tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate were improperly stored at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant Jan. 31 when it was destroyed by a fire that took days to extinguish and prompted a voluntary evacuation impacting about 6,000 residents, a North Carolina Department of Labor investigation found.
The agency levied fines totaling $5,600 on Winston Weaver Co. based on information gleaned during interviews with company employees after the blaze whose cause, city officials said Friday, remains a mystery after a six-month investigation.
That communication was crucial in determining pre-fire conditions at the site where little remained other than ash and warped metal when investigators got their first up-close look at the scene, NCDOL spokesman John Mallow said in phone interview Monday.
“They can communicate the substantive things deemed to be a violation,” Mallow said of the conversations with workers.
In this case, 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive substance commonly used as an ingredient in fertilizer, was exposed to water leaking through the roof, walls and floor of the building where it was stored, NCDOL reported in a citation issued to the company July 18.
Investigators also determined that wooden storage bins at the Weaver facility were not adequate to keep ammonium nitrate from escaping or other substances from entering.
“It sounds like the Department of Labor is doing its job,” said Stan Meiburg, former deputy administrator at the U.S. Environmental Agency who now lead’s Wake Forest University’s graduate program in sustainability. “If the ammonium nitrate was stored in a way that would create risks to its employees — or first responders as happened in West, Texas — that would be cause for enforcement action independent of the environmental consequences of the fire. “
In West, a small town between Dallas and Austin, 10 first responders and two volunteers were killed in 2013 by a powerful explosion of ammonium nitrate while fighting a fire at a fertilizer plant. The blast resulted in 15 deaths and destroyed hundreds of homes.
Officials said 20 to 30 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored on site – nearly 17 times less than what Weaver officials said was present at the time of the fire at the 4440 N. Cherry St. facility.
The potential for what Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo feared could be “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history” prompted responders to retreat from the Weaver blaze in its early hours.
Mallow said NCDOL’s investigation remains open, and Weaver has the option to appeal the citations and fines.