Baritone John P. Williams left memories of his voice with Triad choral groups

WINSTON-SALEM — A Saturday memorial service will honor the life of John P. Williams, a bank executive and civic activist also known for his smooth bass-baritone singing voice.
Williams had "one of the finest baritone voices in our area," said Bill Carroll, who led him in the Choral Society of Greensboro.
"He was also a very fine human being and is beloved in the music community of the Triad," Carroll said.
John Prince Williams died March 17 at age 72, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not mentioned.
His 1 p.m. Saturday service is private at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where he sang in the choir.
Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Parepa "PJ" McCrae Williams; children, Michael and Valarie, and two grandchildren.
Williams lived in Lewisville but was most active in the Winston-Salem community.
His obituary described him as "a singer, a family man, a bank executive, a Big Brother, a civic activist, an art collector and a photographer."
He was a graduate of the UNC School of the Arts and the Credit Union Management School at the University of Georgia.
Through the years, he balanced his singing career with his professional banking career at Wachovia Bank, the former R.J. Reynolds Carolina Federal Credit Union and Allegacy Federal Credit Union.
In 2012, he retired from Allegacy after 33 years. Most recently, he was its vice president of governmental and community affairs.
As a singer, he performed in professional concerts in the mid-Atlantic region and throughout Western Europe. He sang at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.
He performed in operas, with symphonies, and in recitals at many venues and universities.
He won numerous awards and competitions. He was a Southeastern Regional Winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in 1985.
He appeared in several Piedmont Opera productions of "Amahl and the Night Visitors."
"His beautiful voice and spirit will be missed," Piedmont Opera said.
