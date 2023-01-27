Before he talked about college basketball on TV, Billy Packer helped Wake Forest get to the Final Four

When Billy Packer was in everybody’s living room as a commentator during TV’s golden era for college basketball, he demonstrated his devotion to the sport, and he also showed it to a friend who followed in his footsteps at Wake Forest.

Packer died in Charlotte on Thursday at the age of 82. That friend was Charlie Davis, the former Demon Deacon All-American and one of the first Black basketball players at the school who was recruited to Winston-Salem in large part because of Packer. Davis was the first Black player to win the ACC Player of the Year Award in 1971.

Their friendship went far beyond the court. To show the extent of that devotion, when Davis was passed over for a job at Wake Forest in the early 1990s, Packer took himself out of the Wake Forest Hall of Fame.

Davis played three years at Wake Forest before leaving for the NBA, where he played two seasons. He returned to school lacking 18 hours to graduate, but he earned his degree.

Packer told the Greensboro News & Record that when Davis graduated, it was one of his “proudest moments.”

"After the ceremony, Charlie came to my house and we just started crying together,' Packer said in 1996 to the News & Record. "We just cried right there."

Davis leaves no question about what Packer meant to him.

“For me, you are talking about an individual who impacted my life more than anyone,” said Davis, 73, who lives in Winston-Salem and is retired. “He was my friend and my mentor.”

Through tears, Davis recalled that Packer recently helped him through a difficult time in his life.

“My wife (Linda) of 52 years is in a memory care facility and Billy, not long after his wife Barb died last year, heard about what was going on and he called me,” Davis said. “And he wasn’t perturbed that I didn’t tell him about my wife but he says ‘I’m coming to Winston tomorrow’ and he came up and we talked. That’s the kind of friend Bill was to me.”

Davis said that if not for Packer and Norwood Todman, who was the first Black player at Wake Forest, he wouldn’t have considered Wake Forest when he was deciding on which college to attend.

“Coming from Harlem, New York it was Billy who made sure that I was going to be comfortable there and I came to Wake Forest sight unseen,” said Davis, whose jersey is retired and his career scoring average of 25 points per game is still the school record.

From there, a friendship was built that lasted more than 50 years.

“I didn’t make a decision without input from Bill on everything that I’ve done in my life,” Davis said. “Everything about him was family with his own family and with our family and it’s just something people need to know about him. I’m going to miss him, not just on some days but every day.”

The 1961-62 season was one for the books as Coach Bones McKinney guided his talented team to a 22-9 record which led them to as high as third in the national rankings.

Charlie Bryant, 91 and an assistant coach for the Demon Deacons on that Final Four team, said Packer was always looking out for his friends.

"Billy was fiercely loyal to his friends and teammates," Bryant said. "He never wavered and stuck up for those who he thought were slighted. Billy was like that as a student at Wake Forest and that never changed."

Packer was the leader

“Billy could play,” Bryant said about the 6-foot-1 Packer, who scored more than 1,300 points and made 82% of his free throws over his career. “Those guys grew up together and played together and they were a joy to watch.”

In those days, freshmen were ineligible and Bryant was the freshman coach when Packer arrived. That team included Len Chappell, Dave Wiedeman, Tommy McCoy, Bob Woollard, Frank Christie, Tommy McCoy, Richard Carmichael and Bill Hull, who also played football.

The Demon Deacons reached the Final Four where they lost to Ohio State 84-68 in the semifinals. Wake Forest won the third-place game beating UCLA, 82-80, at Freedom Hall in Louisville.

“That was a great team,” Bryant said. “Back then we didn’t call them point guards or shooting guards we just called them guards and Billy could shoot it very well. But I just remember what a leader he was on and off the court.”

One day, Bryant was sitting in his office when Packer was a freshman and a highly-regarded professor came to see him.

“The professor’s name was Bull and I can’t think of his last name," Bryant said about the late professor Jasper "Bull" Memory. "But, anyhow, he said ‘That Billy Packer is in one of my classes and I’m here to tell you he’s going to be successful.’ And that professor was right because Billy always knew what he wanted and through hard work he would do it,"

One of Bryant’s best memories of that season is when his son, Gary, was born the night the Demon Deacons beat Villanova to advance to the Final Four. Gary lives in Charlotte, and ran into Packer at a grocery store.

“My son Gary is 60 now, but he saw Billy and they had a nice conversation,” Bryant said.

Packer, who grew up near Bethlehem, Pa., was all set to go to Duke and had wanted to go there since his freshman year in high school. However, Packer ended up changing his mind when Duke wasn’t all that interested.

“My father said enough with this recruiting stuff, you know where you want to go,” Packer told Wake Forest Magazine a few years ago. “Let’s call up Duke and tell them you’re coming. He gets on the phone and tells me that Duke is trying to decide between me and another guy; they’ll let me know in a few weeks. I said 'call them back and tell them I’m going to Wake Forest and beat that kid.'”

Finding competition in Winston-Salem

Packer and some of his teammates used to venture over to Winston-Salem State to play pickup games in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Packer said he kept seeing the name Cleo Hill in the newspaper and wanted to go see him play. So he went to Whitaker Gym on the Winston-Salem State campus and was the only white person in the crowd.

Clarence "Big House" Gaines, who was the coach of the Rams, saw Packer and invited him to sit near the bench.

“We would get like a half a page in the Journal about our team, and there would be three paragraphs on Winston-Salem State and what was going on over there,” Packer told the Journal three years ago. “So I kept seeing this guy named Cleo Hill in the write ups. So one day I had nothing to do, so I hitchhiked across town to Winston-Salem State to see Cleo play.”

After getting to know Hill and some of his teammates Packer initiated the pickup games between both teams. Bryant remembers those games pretty well.

“They went over there to play at Winston-Salem State a lot and we knew about it but they all just wanted to play basketball so we didn’t see any harm in that,” Bryant said.

Packer went so far as to call Hill the Michael Jordan of that era.

Even though Packer was the only white person at Whitaker Gym, he didn’t feel out of place.

“I’m from up north (Wellsville, N.Y.) so it didn’t matter to me, I just wanted to see him play,” Packer said, “So I get in there and (Gaines) takes me aside and puts me near the bench so I can see the game and the first shot that I see comes from Cleo, and he tries a 35-foot set shot that was an air ball. After that, I was like ‘What am I doing here?’”

Hill then put on a show, and Packer became convinced Hill would have been the best player in the ACC at that time.

“It was unheard of during those days for blacks and whites to play together like that, but we had a blast,” Packer said. “And we did that a few times and Coach Gaines even came out to watch, but we always went over there to Winston-Salem State and they didn’t have anybody who could handle Lenny (Chappell) and we didn’t have anybody who could contain Cleo.”

More than just an announcer

Sitting alongside Packer for all those years at CBS Sports was Jim Nantz.

Nantz, a Hall of Fame broadcaster, said via e-mail that there’s no question that Packer was one of the best analysts in any sport.

“I think that when you start looking at the pantheon of great analysts, you've got John Madden, then you've got Billy Packer and you start right there,” Nantz said in an e-mail. “He blessed this network for a long time from 1982 until he retired in 2008. He’s one of my dearest friends. It's been a restless night thinking of the family, the Packer family, which I'm very close to.”

“I think Billy will go down in history as one of the greatest analysts in the history of sports television.”Jim Nantz reflects on the life and legacy of his dear friend and longtime colleague, Billy Packer. pic.twitter.com/ulnTzKUcoX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 27, 2023

Nantz said he was able to talk with Packer earlier this week.

“I got to speak to Billy the day before he died and tell him I love them,” Nantz said about the Packer family, which includes Billy's son, Mark, who is the host of ACC PM on The ACC Network. “And I don't know, he was a genius. There was no one who could just look at the field, in this case, look at the court and see everything and he's going to be very much missed.”

Nantz said that Packer was more than just a basketball announcer, especially when it came to Packer’s close-knit family.

“He loved college basketball and he looked after it as a guardian of his sport, and he's just a giant and a giant heart,” Nantz said. “That's all I can say is as a husband looking after Barb, his wife, who had health concerns and issues the last 15-20 years of her life. That was, he said, his greatest fulfillment was looking after her. Incredible father, grandfather and friend.”

Regional sports editor for Lee Enterprises Skip Foreman contributed to this report.