The foresight of a billionaire responsible for creating the wildly popular Fortnight video game has led to permanent protection for a 1,125-acre swath of the Brushy Mountains spanning portions of Wilkes, Alexander and Iredell counties.

The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and Blue Ridge Conservancy purchased the property in late April from Tim Sweeny, founder and CEO of Cary-based Epic Games who originally acquired the land with preservation in mind, the environmental groups said in announcing the deal Tuesday.

“This project is noteworthy because of the large amount of protected natural land in a single transaction and special because of the partnership Foothills Conservancy and Blue Ridge Conservancy forged to complete the project,” said Andrew Kota, executive director of Foothills Conservancy.

The purchased property, in the eastern Brushy Mountains about 50 miles west of Winston-Salem and 40 miles northeast of Hickory, is one of the larger undeveloped tracts in that part of the state.

“The opportunity to permanently conserve over 1,000 acres in western North Carolina does not happen often,” said Charlie Brady, executive director of the Blue Ridge Conservancy.

Sweeny, who has an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion, according to Forbes, has reportedly purchased about 60,000 acres of forest to keep it from being developed.

“As always, we’re grateful for Mr. Sweeney’s effort to secure the land initially and offer it for permanent conservation at a bargain sale price,” said Kota, of the Foothills Conservancy.

Funding from another North Carolina billionaire, Fred Stanback, the controversial heir to his family’s Stanback's Headache Powders fortune, “truly allowed our land trusts to take advantage of the opportunity,” Kota added.

Stanback has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to environmental causes but also has been a financial contributor to several anti-immigration organizations. He has been a proponent of so-called anti-humanist environmentalism, which hinges on the belief that population control is crucial to protecting the environment.

The Foothills Conservancy and Blue Ridge Conservancy, nonprofit land trusts focused on protecting western North Carolina’s land and water resources, are nationally accredited through the Land Trust Accreditation Commission.

“The effort was a unique collaboration of land trusts working together with a common goal of conservation, in partnership with the landowner,” said the Blue Ridge Conservancy’s Brady. “Providing public access on a large scale in the Brushy Mountains will be an increasing focus of Blue Ridge Conservancy’s work.”

The Brushy Mountains, a spur of the larger Blue Ridge range, is home to dozens of apple orchards, in part because the soil and elevation offer ideal growing conditions.