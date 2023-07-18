The Triad got a firsthand — if somewhat hazy — look Monday at the long arm of nature.

Smoke traveling thousands of miles from wildfires in western Canada concentrated most heavily Monday in a cone-shaped area starting in Winston-Salem and extending north through Stokes County and into Virginia.

Air quality in Forsyth and Stokes was the worst in North Carolina Monday, according to monitoring by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

A combination of weather systems “just funneling the smoke perfectly down to us” carried small, ingestible particulates that made air in that cone particularly unhealthy, explained Cary Gentry, a meteorologist with the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection.

The agency, which monitors air quality on a regional level through an agreement with the N.C. Division of Air Quality, issued a Code Orange alert Monday morning for Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties.

They were the only North Carolina counties under any kind of air advisory Monday.

But Forsyth and Stokes counties reached Red levels in the afternoon. No other areas of the state reached Red status, at which breathing air outside is unhealthy for anyone. The next closest Red area was nearly 250 miles away in a section of Tennessee that includes Knoxville.

An upper-level low pressure system over Michigan and Pennsylvania and high pressure to its west combined to push the unhealthiest smoke from western Canada into the Triad, Gentry said.

“It’s weather-related,” Gentry said of the area’s isolated air-quality designation. “No doubt about it.”

‘Going to back off’

While particulate levels in Forsyth and Stokes counties exceeded the 150 Red threshold for several hours Monday afternoon, the alerts remained at Code Orange because daily advisories are based on 24-hour averages, explained Sarah Coffey, the Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection’s air awareness coordinator.

Since the county began forecasting for particulate matter in 1999, there have only been four full Code Red days, including consecutive days in June 2008, she added. This year, Canada smoke led to a Code Red day in the Triad on June 29, with the other coming in November 2000.

Her office issued another Code Orange alert for the same nine counties for Tuesday. That means the particles carried in the smoke could lead to health issues for sensitive groups including children, older adults, and people with heart disease and respiratory conditions such as asthma.

“After that, I think it’s going to back off a little bit,” Gentry said.

The forecast Wednesday and Thursday is for a return moderate air quality.

But that doesn’t mean we should breathe easy.

“As long as there’s fires in Canada, there’s a chance we’ll get smoke here,” Gentry said. “It takes a good weather pattern, especially with these western fires, because it takes quite a bit for it to come all the way here. But there are still some (fires) in eastern Canada as well.”

‘Can’t say we’re done’

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said Monday there were more nearly 900 active blazes, with about two-thirds classified as “out of control.”

If those figures weren’t daunting enough, Canada is just entering what is normally the peak of its wildfire season. The worst months are typically July and August, with the bulk of activity ending in October. But a combination of extremely dry and warm springtime conditions linked to climate change fueled major fires in May this year.

“The weather pattern also has just happened to be perfect for us to get smoke,” Gentry explained. “I hope we’re done with it but, no, I can’t say we’re done with it yet.”

The Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection urged residents and businesses to keep particulate levels from rising even more by driving less, not letting vehicles idle, staying home if possible and delaying the use of gas-powered lawn equipment.

Outdoor burning of trash, leaves and other vegetation also is prohibited until the air alert is lifted.