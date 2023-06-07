Rain managed to turn the Triad gloomy Wednesday but did little to clear airborne particles carried more than 1,000 miles in smoke from Canadian wildfires.

A Code Orange air-quality alert is in effect for the region and is expected to continue through Friday, the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection reported Wednesday afternoon.

The alert is tied to fine particles, which caused the haze hanging over the Triad but also could “rise to levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, and people with heart and lung disease such as asthma,” the Office of Environmental Assistance warned. “It is recommended for these groups to limit long or intense exertion outdoors and to take frequent breaks.”

Fine particulates can be inhaled deep into the lungs and can even enter the bloodstream, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Code Orange alerts for Thursday and Friday include expected elevated levels of ozone, which also can be unhealthy when inhaled.

“Children are at greatest risk from exposure to ozone because their lungs are still developing and they are more likely to be active outdoors when ozone levels are high, which increases their exposure,” the EPA says. “Children are also more likely than adults to have asthma.”

Forecasters had hoped that rain Wednesday would help clear the air. That didn’t happen.

“The rain has done little to nothing to lower the (particulate) numbers thus far,” Sarah Coffey, air awareness coordinator with the Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection’s Analysis and Monitoring Division, said Wednesday. “The rain is not heavy enough.”

While Canadian officials asked other counties for additional help fighting more than 400 blazes nationwide that already have displaced 20,000 people, air quality with what the U.S. rates as hazardous levels of pollution extended into central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania, the Associated Press reported. Unhealthy air extended as far as south as the Carolinas and west into Indiana, affecting millions of people.

National Weather Service meteorologist Zach Taylor said the current weather pattern in the central and eastern U.S. is essentially funneling the smoke. Rain should help clear the air somewhat in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend or early next week, though more thorough relief will come from containing or extinguishing the fires, he noted.

As of Wednesday, Forsyth’s Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection predicted that local air quality levels would moderate over the weekend, but still remain elevated.

Code Orange is reached when particulate or ozone levels top 100 on the Air Quality Index. The Triad forecast for Saturday predicts fine particulate levels of 94. Particulate levels reached 110 in the area Wednesday.

While air quality alerts are in effect, Triad residents and businesses can help prevent particulate levels from rising even more by driving less, avoiding engine idling, staying home if possible and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn equipment, the Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection suggested.

The burning of leaves, brush or other vegetation is banned until the alert is over.