A naked man, empty storefronts and shootings beset Hanes Mall's holiday season in Winston-Salem

Chris Howell looked uncomfortable with what he was about to do. He wheeled his Ford Ranger into a close-up parking spot at Hanes Mall — unheard of, lotto-winning type luck in past holiday seasons — and pulled a facemask off his rearview mirror.
He fastened it over his ears, took a deep breath and prepared to spend as little time as humanly possible inside.
“I really don’t like going to the mall,” he’d say after completing his one-store, in-and-out mad dash.
Judging by acres of empty concrete, boarded up storefronts inside and empty anchor stores bracketing either end of the 1.5 million-square-foot monolith, Howell is far from alone.
An unprecedented — anybody else sick of that word? — trifecta consisting of an out-of-control COVID-19 pandemic, rising seas of online e-tail sales and titterings about unseemly disturbances has conspired to batter Hanes Mall at a time when a local icon could least afford any of it.
“I’ve seen people posting videos about fights, people getting shot and a naked guy running around,” Howell said. “Another reason I’d just as soon stay away.”
Holiday tradition
For many of us, long before anyone outside a laboratory had heard the words “novel coronavirus,” a jaunt to Hanes Mall kicked off (or capped) the holiday season.
Little kids, accompanied by beaming parents, would stand in line for the chance to bend seasonal mall Santa’s ear and snap an awkward keepsake photo sure to embarrass years later.
Adults, either procrastinators or those eager for the challenge of elbow-to-elbow, one-day shopping combat, would circle the parking lot like vultures trying to spot telltale reverse lights from other motorists.
Alas, those scenes appear to be no more, a thing of the past. Why risk a virus when Amazon can deliver items to your front door?
The malls of America, as we all know well, have been battered by bad numbers and trends. Locally, Hanes Mall has absorbed a recent gut punch delivered by unflattering social media videos, supported by actual analyzed and verified data tracked by Winston-Salem police.
To wit:
* Various reports in recent months and years — Coresight Research, CreditSuisse to name two — have estimated that 25 percent of the roughly 1,000 malls left in the U.S. will close over the next three to five years.
Close to home, Oak Hollow Mall in High Point, once a highly touted $75 million shopping Mecca, was sold in 2018 to High Point University for $9 million.
CB&L Properties, the owner of Hanes Mall, the Friendly Center in Greensboro and other malls, filed for Chapter 10 bankruptcy protection earlier this year.
That deal included listing of between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and liabilities, restructuring obligations and ongoing talks with creditors over unsecured debts. Not sure what all of that means, other than while bankruptcy is very bad, it's not necessarily the end of the road, either.
* On a non-financial footing, high-profile incidents including a pair of unrelated shootings and constant calls to police continue to be, as Howell put it, a topic of conversation and clickbait on various social media platforms.
In January, an 18-year-old shot a younger teen outside the Forever 21 store. Isaac Banos-Salazar pleaded guilty Nov.16 to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in occupied property. His attorney said Banon-Salazar was being bullied and pressured to join by a gang.
Support Local Journalism
Five days after that guilty plea, a juvenile was shot in the face during a fight near J.C. Penney’s.
And recently, an insensitive cell phone video generated a buzz online showing a nude man in obvious mental distress.
Hanes Mall, in 2019 and through the first week of December 2020, continues to be the leading address in the city for police calls for service.
Data gathered (and studied) each year by the crime analysis unit shows that police have been called twice and three times a day nearly every single day — 1,142 in 2019 and 754 through the first week of December this year — about offenses ranging from runaways to robbery.
To be fair, many of those calls are placed by merchants victimized by sticky fingered shoplifters and various other grifters. Some 43 percent (496) of the 2019 calls were for larceny; just over 36 percent this year were for the same.
With that pile of supporting information, it is any wonder then that holiday shoppers might feel the same way as Howell?
Challenging year
Once he’d made his purchases — no sense in spoiling the surprise for the intended recipients — Howell visibly breathed a little easier once he returned to his truck with a bag in hand.
“To be honest, I kind of screwed up this year,” he said. “I didn’t know if shipping would get (the gifts) here in time.”
In the remaining days, similar sorts of shoppers might just juice up battered bottom lines.
Black Friday — called “Bleak Friday” by The New York Times — fell short of that which brick-and-mortars had been banking. Morgan Stanley analysts eyeballed early reports of declines in foot traffic and increased online sales to estimate that Black Friday sales fell 20 percent this year from 2019.
Still, CBL projects optimism. What other option is there?
“This holiday season has definitely been different than in years past, but traffic has been steady,” wrote Stacey Keating, the senior director of public relations and corporate communications for CBL, in an email. “We haven’t seen large crowds that are typically associated with the holiday season, but that’s also by design.”
Outlets, Keating said, began promotions earlier in an attempt to make in-person shopping more palatable.
“We expect that this weekend will be busy with last minute shoppers trying to finish the holiday shopping and we’d recommend people take advantage of extended hours by shopping early in the morning when traffic is usually slower,” he wrote.
That sort of reasoning certainly played a role in Howell’s thinking.
“I’m glad I came at 10 in the morning,” he said. “I figured there wouldn’t be that many people.”
He was right, of course. Parking — and social distancing — were not issues last week.
Pressure from online commerce, a pandemic, a bankruptcy and fears of crime exacerbated by social media videos have left a mark. Whether that’s a bruise or a permanent scar, only time will tell.
“In some ways, this was inevitable,” said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business after the CBL’s bankruptcy news.
