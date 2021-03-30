A year later, pandemic lessons learned across the spectrum

Thieves nab bicycles everyday. They’re (mostly) inexpensive, and easily replaced. Cops don’t spend much time investigating. Most victims don’t bother filing reports.

But this white cruiser, a Kent Glenridge men’s hybrid, was no ordinary bike. She inherited it from her father, a 62-year-old Air Force veteran and engineer named Craig Patrick. He died in April from COVID-19 in a Detroit hospital.

With air travel still considered risky, Patrick had piled in a car for the 600-mile trip home. She made it in time to say goodbye in person. “I got to be with him for three hours,” she said during an appeal to find her stolen bike. “That was really nice.”

It was natural, then, that the cruiser turned into something more than just a bike.

“Its value is more sentimental,” she said. “It connected me to my dad.”

Reading about the loss inspired searches. Several kind souls offered replacements. One in particular refused to take a polite “no” for an answer; an anonymous donor worked through the school to see that an electric bike made its way to Patrick. “It was nice to have transportation again,” she said earlier this week. “My dad would have said, ‘Heck yes, you have to take that.’”