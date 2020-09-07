Ivery Muhammad was — is — upset, equal parts angry and frightened. You would be, too. Muhammad, 25, was shot Aug. 3 in the chest and arm while standing near the front of her apartment at the troubled Rolling Hills Apartment complex.
“They say don’t be in the wrong place at the wrong time. But I was inside my house. How is that the wrong place?”
The city of Winston-Salem certainly believes the entirety of Rolling Hills is the wrong place, owned and operated by the wrong people.
Through its attorneys, the city recently took the extraordinary step of asking a judge to declare the apartments a public nuisance — and to force its owners to relinquish control of it.
Rolling Hills, the lawyers wrote, “has been operated in such a manner as to make it indecent, dangerous, disgraceful and intolerable for the residents.”
To which Ivery Muhammad, still recovering from her gunshot wounds, has a simple response.
“No kidding.”
Shots fired. Again.
Public nuisance lawsuits, particularly at this scale, are relatively rare. The rights of property owners are deeply ingrained in American law.
Asking a judge to strip them, much less force a sale, really is — and should be — a last resort.
And in the case of Rolling Hills, it’s a safe bet that residents, the working cops constantly dispatched there to respond to calls about shots fired, barely concealed drug dealing, assaults and vandalism and the EMTs who tend to the injured might all agree with Muhammad.
The initial police report about the shooting in which she was injured didn’t include much by way of detail. Which isn’t all that surprising in a city with frequent calls about gunfire and reports about people being shot.
“I have my concerns,” Muhammad said in the understatement of the year. “I have two kids and am pregnant with a third.”
Her children, a 5-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, were at the apartment with her the night she was shot. “I had to push my son out of the way,” she said. “He was up in the window when it happened.”
A bullet passed through her chest and into her arm. Another wound up in a neighboring apartment. Muhammad said she thinks the gunfire was either random or meant for someone else.
“These young boys don’t care if they shoot you or one of your kids,” she said. “You just don’t even know when somebody’s going to start shooting around here.”
Weary of the danger (and complaints), city officials filed Aug. 21 its public nuisance suit against Steele Rolling Hills LLC and have asked the courts to order the complex confiscated and turned over to the public-school system as provided by state law.
City attorneys also asked that the LLC repay money spent on renovations that was provided by city housing bonds approved in 2016.
If this lawsuit looks (or sounds) like a longshot, it shouldn’t. City attorneys have walked this path before.
A familiar tactic
West Salem residents in particular will recognize the tactic.
The old Royal Inn on Broad Street, which is now owned by Carolina University (formerly Piedmont International University), is headed for a much-needed overhaul following a similar legal action.
In 2015, the city condemned the property and sought to have it declared a public nuisance. City attorneys in court filings accused the owners of the Royal Inn of allowing many of the same sorts of crimes — prostitution, drug use, assaults and the like — that plague Rolling Hills and torment nearby residents.
Its owner, much the same as Steele Rolling Hills LLC, protested and fought back by pointing to improvements meant to curb such activity.
It didn’t work. A foreclosure sale was forced in 2015.
Though it wasn’t as quick as nearby residents would have liked — it took nearly three years and the property changing hands at least once before Carolina University stepped in — but change is coming. (The construction on adjacent Salem Parkway slowed the process, too.)
While the situation at Rolling Hills is not an exact match, the fact that the city forced change is at least encouraging to residents such as Ivery Muhammad.
“I think it can make a difference,” she said. “But it’s not going to get better unless something changes.”
And while she wants the city to succeed, Muhammad hopes she’s not around to see any changes.
“I mean, I got shot. But I’d rather I got shot than my 1-year-old,” she said. “I’m ready to go. I don’t feel safe here. I’m not comfortable being here at all.”
A native of New York City — her accent is unmistakable — Muhammad said Winston-Salem used to be a comfort zone.
“This isn’t the Winston-Salem I used to know,” she said. “It’s not Rolling Hills. It’s Rolling Hell.”
[smile] Perhaps the Trump Organization or Kushner Companies LLC will step in, purchase Rolling Hills, and "save the day!" [beam]
