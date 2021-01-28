At $250K a pop, local charities benefit from the sale of Marley Drug

If you ask Dave Marley a question, he’s going to give you an answer. It might not be the one you expected, but it’ll be directly to the point and honest.

It might even contain, shall we say, a few colorful words and phrases.

“I don’t really hold back,” he said the other night.

I called Marley because I’d seen a photo of him and his wife Elizabeth holding one of those giant cardboard checks. They’d sold their eponymous pharmacy and made very generous donations — $250,000, each — to Second Harvest Foodbank of Northwest North Carolina and to the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.

It seemed like an irresistible feel-good story: The feisty small business owner who battled corporate giants, made a pile and is now giving back in a big way.

It’s all that and more; the donation to Second Harvest, for example, will cover 70,000 meals a year for the next 20 years.

And I wanted to hear it from the man holding the giant check.

“I’d love to say it was all part of the plan from the beginning,” he said. "But I’m not that smart. It started with taxes.”

'Inspiration by desperation'