Big plans, generous donation fall short of ambitious goals

John Steven “Stevie” Smith passed away suddenly on Easter that year. His sister, Alice Hanes and her husband Chris, bought the house from his estate and decided that its highest, best use might be to give it to Just Hope Inc., a relatively new local nonprofit that seemed to be making a big impact in the community.

Hanes approached Krystal Dumas, the organization’s founder and executive director, about accepting such a gift. A plan was formulated and sealed over a handshake.

“The board members and I were overwhelmed with their kindness and generosity,” Dumas told the paper in 2016. “We were honored that they would want us to take over something that meant so much to Alice and her family in memory of her brother.”

The follow through, however, didn’t match the vision. Converting such a large donation into usable, functional transition housing wouldn't be as easy as slapping up fresh paint and putting in new furniture.

Opposition, some vocal and some passive, cropped up as the NIMBY — Not In My BackYard — crowd reared its head. Everybody wants to help the homeless; just not next door.

So the house sat, and plans evaporated. Naturally eager to see progress, Hanes tried being patient.