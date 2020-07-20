LEXINGTON — For a spot that’s become the latest eye in a gathering storm, a small patch of ground in uptown where a Confederate monument stands was noticeably peaceful on a recent Wednesday.
The mid-week, lunch-day rush — such as it was in a town of 18,917 pandemic-weary souls — drove and strolled by with nary a protest or argument in sight. Few, if any, passersby appeared to even notice the generic old rebel stashed between two tall trees.
But that detente, such that as it is, may not hold much longer.
Not with the collision course set last Monday night between the Lexington City Council and the far more conservative county board of commissioners. Council wants the old rebel moved; commissioners aren’t likely to go along.
For standing in the school-house door has long been the official starting position of county leadership when moments of racial reckoning arise.
Growing discontent
The stage for this particular intra-government conflict started being set weeks, if not months, ago when locals once again took notice of a Confederate monument on county-owned land smack in the heart of the city.
Rumblings to push for relocating the monument began to be felt not too long after righteous unrest over the death of George Floyd spread across the country.
Residents of Lexington, Graham and several other locales in the state took small, but important steps to at least begin talking about Confederate monuments.
Murmurings of dissent gradually grew louder and resulted in rhetorical skirmishes near the monument site as protesters and counter demonstrators gathered.
A sample of the “discourse” posted under a link to a local newspaper story — without a name, of course: “Drove by there the other day. The whites we’re on the statue side across the street BLM was on the court house step’s. The difference is the status side we’re calm and cool, the BLM were loud and rowdy trash was all over the courthouse steps. Looking like unclean thugs.”
The wave neared its crest last Monday when the Lexington City Council voted unanimously to ask commissioners to move the thing already — albeit in much prettier prose.
To wit, the resolution reads in part that Confederate monuments are “offensive and painful reminders of the legacy of slavery, racism and racial inequality in our country.” (Duh).
And “continued public display of the Confederate monument in Uptown Lexington is antithetical to the stated public policy to be a welcoming community to people of all backgrounds.”
Beyond the upraised, public middle finger to Black Americans that the continued display of such Confederate symbols represents — in case that isn’t enough — council members also took official note of the “potential for unsafe and dangerous conditions, which could harm the public’s health, safety and welfare.”
“Our city residents are asking for this statue to be removed,” Mayor Newell Clark said. “No one is saying tear it up. No one is saying destroy history. Everyone I talked to says they only want it relocated.”
Like, say, to a cemetery or other suitable site such as a Civil War battleground. While that doesn’t seem outrageous, the fine folks in Lexington surely noticed that a similar, reasoned attempt at compromise in Winston-Salem fell upon deaf, litigious ears.
Past as prologue
The matter now lies with Davidson commissioners. Whether (or how) they’ll deal with the request remains to be seen, but if the past is prologue, don’t expect much to change right away.
Public sentiment, as measured in high-volume social media rants, runs against moving Confederate monuments. Change, even to the good, comes slowly in some places.
Davidson County was among the very last in North Carolina to officially (and reluctantly) observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an honest-to-God holiday.
It took commissioners until January 2001 to sanction it, and even then, the vote barely squeaked by with a 4-3 count. (Congress created a federal holiday honoring King in 1983.)
The official party line was that giving 900 or so county employees a paid day off was too expensive. Just below the surface lurked old, familiar and, yes, racist rumblings about whether King was worthy of the honor.
In the end, the logjam was broken by old-school economics rather than any sense of social justice. Business leaders began to say out loud that a fight over the holiday was damaging to the county’s reputation — and their bottom lines.
“Nothing positive came from not honoring the holiday,” Fred McClure, an insurance agency owner and one of the four commissioners who voted in favor, said in 2011. “We removed a lot of the contention and in-your-face stuff that went on before we approved it, so that was a positive.”
Indeed it was.
Odd as it may seem, but that long-ago fight carries both echoes and hopeful signs for today’s debate over Confederate monuments.
Economic pressure carries greater weight than any peaceful protest. Always has, always will.
Progress always arrives, no matter how incrementally or what forces converge to drive it.
The stubborn and the rigid can only stand in the schoolhouse door for so long before the winds of change sweep them open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.