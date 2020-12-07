COVID cases skyrocket, but to families, only one number matters

And if the numbers and the science are to be believed, it will only get worse.

Some projections set the total loss of life by April at more than 538,000 — nearly twice the number of U.S. service members killed in World War II.

But there is hope.

Vaccines with efficacy rates of more than 90 percent developed by two major pharmaceutical companies could be approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as soon as this week.

It only takes one

Problem is, promises of a mass rollout appear as if they’re going to fall far short of immediate need.

Federal officials had been touting the delivery of 300 million doses by the end of this month once emergency-use authorization had been granted. The actual number, we learned recently, actually will be about 10 percent of that — 35 to 40 million doses.

In North Carolina, that means we’re likely to receive 85,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, or enough to vaccinate workers in 50-60 hospitals. Remember, the Pfizer vaccine is a two-shot deal with one delivered 21 days after the first.