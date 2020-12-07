COVID cases skyrocket, but to families, only one number matters

The numbers catch the eye and boggle the mind.
A report totaling COVID-19 cases, broken down by county, state and country, rolls in nearly every day around the lunch hour as inevitable as heartburn following a burrito for breakfast.
New records — broken records, really, stuck on an ancient turntable scratching, scratching and scratching — set yet again.
Forsyth County reported 190 new cases, pushing its total to 14,919. The state added 6,260 new ones, a running tally of nearly 400,000. And the nation’s total climbed past 14.8 million.
Hospitalizations and deaths climbed, too, a grim one-two gut punch with no signs of easing anytime soon: 173 dead in Forsyth, 5,560 in North Carolina and 282,436 in the United States.
County, state and country racking up big, mind-bending numbers. And for all that, to me, only one mattered.
Hope on the horizon
The phone dinged two days before Thanksgiving. The oldest kid, a college-educated, 20-something grown-man living the dream in swank uptown Charlotte, had some news.
That he texted rather than called was no surprise; many of that generation seem to prefer it. And maybe it’s just easier to break bad news that way.
“I don’t know how to say this or how it happened, but, I’ll just say it: I tested positive for the virus.”
Well, hell.
The holiday plan — immediate family, everyone quarantined and/or tested — torpedoed. But that was small (sweet) potatoes. The bigger, immediate issue was health and well-being.
The symptoms checked the right boxes: body aches, chills, slight fever. Fatigue, followed by a loss of smell and taste.
Well, hell.
“Young, healthy people don’t die,” offered a chorus of the concerned but well-meaning. Try telling that to the family of Chad Dorrill, an athletic freshman at Appalachian State from Davidson County who passed away in September of complications caused by COVID-19.
It took a few days, but the oldest recovered. The numbers (and the percentages) proved correct.
Meanwhile, the other numbers — nameless and faceless — continued to climb just as the scientists and experts said they would.
County, state and country. More than 14.8 million cases nationally, and a death toll of more than 282,000.
Nearly every day in the past week, more Americans died from COVID-19 than were killed at Pearl Harbor (2,403). Did you remember Monday marked the 79th anniversary of that attack?
And if the numbers and the science are to be believed, it will only get worse.
Some projections set the total loss of life by April at more than 538,000 — nearly twice the number of U.S. service members killed in World War II.
But there is hope.
Vaccines with efficacy rates of more than 90 percent developed by two major pharmaceutical companies could be approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as soon as this week.
It only takes one
Problem is, promises of a mass rollout appear as if they’re going to fall far short of immediate need.
Federal officials had been touting the delivery of 300 million doses by the end of this month once emergency-use authorization had been granted. The actual number, we learned recently, actually will be about 10 percent of that — 35 to 40 million doses.
In North Carolina, that means we’re likely to receive 85,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, or enough to vaccinate workers in 50-60 hospitals. Remember, the Pfizer vaccine is a two-shot deal with one delivered 21 days after the first.
I know this because I signed up for the Pfizer trial; the first shot came in September, the second in October. Still waiting to hear whether it was the real McCoy or a placebo, but side effects including short-lived body aches and chills indicate I may have won the coin toss.
The numbers, as they continue to roll up, are eye-popping. More than 5,500 dead in North Carolina, a record 2,240 hospitalized and nearly 400,000 positive cases.
But only one mattered to me. The oldest thinks he slipped up by watching a football game in the company of friends whom he believed had been careful about wearing masks.
“It was only two people,” he said.
“Yeah,” I replied. “But it only takes the one to get exposed. Same as with an STD.”
The positive test, in his case, only cost him a turkey dinner. Thousands of other families would gladly take that trade.
