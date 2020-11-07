COVID forces new approaches for helping homeless

The interior of the Cities With Dwellings new building was brightly lit, airy and inviting on an unseasonably warm autumn morning.
A few clients, homeless men, had wandered over to check their mail. “If somebody doesn’t have an address, we let them use ours,” said Lea Thullbery, the director of diversion and outreach.
Volunteers and paid staff moved about the building, answering questions and offering quiet encouragement. A typical morning as CwD, a newish 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to serving the city’s homeless population, settled into its rhythm.
But beneath the warm, welcoming environment, the slightest sense of unease lurked.
No matter what the thermometer said Friday, winter is coming and COVID cases climbing alarmingly. Restrictions on large gatherings — including overnight shelters where the homeless sleep in tight quarters — have caused agencies to rethink how to best serve them.
“We have to make sure everybody’s safe,” said Tracy Mohr, the transitional executive director. “That’s our workers, volunteers and the people we serve.”
And with Thanksgiving a little over two weeks away, time is shorter than anyone might like.
Planning early
The city’s shelters and soup kitchens began planning for the inevitable arrival of cold weather — and unforeseen challenges posed by COVID-19 — nearly as soon as the temperatures started warming in springtime.
The “medically fragile” — men and women with health-conditions that made them especially susceptible to the worst outcomes — were offered in April transitional housing in local hotels in a program coordinated by the Bethesda Center.
But with a chronic homeless population estimated to be as high as 500, much work remained. And time, despite the calendar, was in short supply.
Organizers knew that the existing system, which in past years involved opening emergency shelters in area churches, wasn’t going to work.
The risk of transmission, for everyone involved, was just too great. And the available spaces were too cramped.
Complicating matters at Cities with Dwelling — think of it as an umbrella organization that seeks to connect the homeless to a range of available services including job placement, basic health-care and transitional housing — was the fact that they were forced to close their doors even before it opened.
“The day we got our certificate of occupancy, shelter in place was ordered,” Thullberry said.
That was a warning sign; COVID-19, as most of us know by now, wasn’t going to magically disappear.
Support Local Journalism
So familiar routines over the past few winters would need to be altered. Safely and quickly.
Volunteers would no longer be allowed to load people onto buses lined up outside the CwD building on Spring Street on bitter cold nights for safe transport to overnight shelters.
Instead, they came up with new approaches to a difficult problem: they’d find a way to put the hardcore homeless, people who literally live on the streets, in hotel rooms for the duration of the winter.
They applied for a $328,000 emergency services grant — state money administered through the city — and learned in August that it had been awarded.
(CwD, Mohr said Friday, has been — and continues — to raise money to cover the $60,000 it needed to put up to qualify for the grant.)
Next, they finalized a deal with Extended Stay America, a hotel off Hanes Mall Boulevard, to rent 40 rooms for four months beginning Dec. 1.
“A good night’s sleep — several in a row. Meals. A hot shower. Those things make a huge difference,” Mohr said. “We’re hoping they’ll think ‘Hey, this isn’t so bad’ and be more receptive to hearing what’s out there and doing something different.”
'Word will spread'
Winter is coming. There’s no avoiding it.
A second avenue of approach to problems presented by COVID-19 involves stepping up diversion efforts — convincing people to try and make a clean start at home with families and friends.
Thursday morning alone, Thullbery saw two men off at the bus station. Since March, the nominal beginning of the pandemic, Thullberry said, some 50 men have taken a chance by returning home.
“Better options for them,” Thullbery said. “A lot of phone calls to people far away.”
As for others, organizers hope that securing money for a bold plan to house people in hotels pays off. First, though, they’ll have to pass the word about a new approach.
“Tell a few and word will spread,” Thullbery said.
Volunteers, some 900 spread across local church congregations, will have some adjustments to make, too. Instead of spending a night at an overflow shelter, they might be asked to help prepare and serve individually wrapped meals at those churches.
And new outreach opportunities might crop up, too. People housed in hotels will have a landline; volunteers might choose to spend time on simple check-in phone calls.
“We think community is the answer,” Thullbery said. “If you have people wrapped around you, letting you know that there are people who care, that can make a difference.”
336-727-7481
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!