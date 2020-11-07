COVID forces new approaches for helping homeless

The “medically fragile” — men and women with health-conditions that made them especially susceptible to the worst outcomes — were offered in April transitional housing in local hotels in a program coordinated by the Bethesda Center.

But with a chronic homeless population estimated to be as high as 500, much work remained. And time, despite the calendar, was in short supply.

Organizers knew that the existing system, which in past years involved opening emergency shelters in area churches, wasn’t going to work.

The risk of transmission, for everyone involved, was just too great. And the available spaces were too cramped.

Complicating matters at Cities with Dwelling — think of it as an umbrella organization that seeks to connect the homeless to a range of available services including job placement, basic health-care and transitional housing — was the fact that they were forced to close their doors even before it opened.

“The day we got our certificate of occupancy, shelter in place was ordered,” Thullberry said.

That was a warning sign; COVID-19, as most of us know by now, wasn’t going to magically disappear.

