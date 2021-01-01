Crow: A challenging year has come to an end

A quick review of local and national news provides some insight into who we are as a country. The coverage reveals that some people continue to use violence to address personal, social and political issues. Innocent people are murdered in places of worship, schools, theaters, bowling alleys and streets of many cities. People build bombs and destroy people and property. The percentage of people who use violence is small, but it is increasing. Too many of us have become numbed bystanders.

There are many psychological and sociological causes to be studied about which I cannot professionally address. I will leave the country identity for a later discussion, but I encourage people to think seriously about it.

The starting point to the second question about helping to effect change is to accept the responsibility for creating a better world. A person of goodwill or a person of faith can encourage people to make sure that personal and public interactions are based on sound moral beliefs. We can become known as people who stand for freedom, justice, equality, equity and non-violence which could become our country’s identity. It is important to celebrate life by dedicating efforts to embrace the good and change the harmful.