Crow: A challenging year has come to an end

“I am ready to die for my Lord, that in my blood the Church may obtain liberty and peace.” Thomas Becket spoke these words before he was killed on Dec. 29, 1170. It was the sacrifices of people like Thomas Becket who opened the door for the religious freedom we cherish in America.
We honor Saint Thomas Becket on the 850th anniversary of his death. I wanted to call attention to this anniversary, and I plan to include more information on his complicated life and his struggles to keep religion free from state control in a later column on Christian persecution. (https://www.britannica.com/biography/Saint-Thomas-Becket/As-archbishop)
Many have welcomed the end to 2020. They have called it the year of chaos. We have faced challenges about health, hunger, homelessness, the economy, and social and political conflicts. These problems will continue to affect the well-being our country and bring personal suffering. We can hope and pray that we will endure the current problems and become stronger as a country. To make changes will require evaluation and strategic planning from people willing to commit to making the country a better place for all people. I have written about some of these points before, but the problems remain. I continue to receive questions about solving these problems.
I have been asked three questions. The first question involves identity: “Who are we as a country?” The second question is “How do we change things?” The last question is “When will we return to normal?”
A quick review of local and national news provides some insight into who we are as a country. The coverage reveals that some people continue to use violence to address personal, social and political issues. Innocent people are murdered in places of worship, schools, theaters, bowling alleys and streets of many cities. People build bombs and destroy people and property. The percentage of people who use violence is small, but it is increasing. Too many of us have become numbed bystanders.
There are many psychological and sociological causes to be studied about which I cannot professionally address. I will leave the country identity for a later discussion, but I encourage people to think seriously about it.
The starting point to the second question about helping to effect change is to accept the responsibility for creating a better world. A person of goodwill or a person of faith can encourage people to make sure that personal and public interactions are based on sound moral beliefs. We can become known as people who stand for freedom, justice, equality, equity and non-violence which could become our country’s identity. It is important to celebrate life by dedicating efforts to embrace the good and change the harmful.
The last question about returning to normal might be approached by asking a two-part question: “Which time period do we consider to be normal and is it worthy of a second visit?” Presently, I think that we have accepted an unacceptable normal. The answer might be that we should consider a new approach to life.
We might accept that life would be better if we all tried to be concerned for each other. We could be our brother’s keeper. We could value love, peace, joy, honesty, and trustworthiness. Rumi, a Sufi mystic and famous poet said, “When you do things from your soul, you feel a river moving in you, a joy.” For other people of faith, the words in 2 Corinthians 5:17 are instructive and moving, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.”
We need to remember that we are blessed with the capacity for love and compassion. As we face the serious challenges in the new year, we must keep hope alive for the duration of the problems. We should not let hope become frayed with time. Without hope we are in danger of withering spiritually and emotionally.
If we use kind words and give a helping hand to those with needs, we might be able to lift their spirits. Joseph Campbell, a writer and philosopher, advised, “Find a place inside where there's joy, and the joy will burn out the pain.”
