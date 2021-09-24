Crow: A closer perspective from different biblical scholars

Humans have the choice to accept the gifts of God or reject the relationship. Adam and Eve’s decision placed humans in a world with pain and suffering. “Human disobedience did not undo God’s placing of the human condition under humanity’s authority any more than it eliminated the divine image from humanity. Our vocation is to work for the completing of God’s creation project instead of its frustration by the spoiling of God’s world, as nations in general do,” according to Goldingay. (https://www.gracepointvegas.com/sermon-archive/)

“God’s will for each of us is that we grow into spiritual maturity that our lives are consecrated by the Holy Spirit. Then we will be able to know what he wants us to do—that good and acceptable and perfect will of God," according to R.C. Sproul. (https://www.gracepointvegas.com/sermons/disciples-make-disciples/)

God’s purpose includes following Christ. “To have faith in Christ means to do all that he says. If you have handed yourself over to him, you are trying to obey him in a new way. Not doing these things in order to be saved, but because he has begun to save you already. Not hoping to get to heaven as a reward for your actions, but inevitably wanting to act in a certain way because a first faint gleam of heaven is already inside you,” according to C.S. Lewis. (https://restlesspilgrim.net/blog/2017/09/23/mere-christianity-b3c12/)

“Yet of all God’s creatures, it is only human beings that Scripture says are made in God’s image.” — John Koessler

