Crow: A look at major religions of the world

A reader asked, “Why are people religious and what are the benefits?”
Studies reveal that supernatural spirituality is prehistoric. In these early times, humans sought communal living for support, comfort and security.
Then the group of people needed guidance for communal behavior. The reasons that humans became religious were based on needs and desires. Humans wanted to understand their natural surroundings and events.
Believing in higher powers provided assurance and comfort. Over the years, religion gave purpose and meaning to life. These needs are still important today.
A Pew Research Center survey found that, "Regular participation in a religious community is linked with higher levels of happiness and civic engagement."
engagement-and-health-around-the-world/”)
Presently, 84 percent of the world’s population is affiliated with a religious group. There are 4,300 religious groups across the world. It is obvious that people want religious connections and find them beneficial. The world’s major religions are listed in two groups: Abrahamic Religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam) and Indian Religions (Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism.) All of these religions offer the possibility of a new life. A new beginning could mean the opportunity to change one’s way of living as in repentance or earning a higher form of life through reincarnation.
Abrahamic religions are monotheistic. Each sacred text reveals a Creator who is merciful, forgiving and promises salvation as a gift of a new life with certain conditions. The theological definition of salvation includes deliverance from sin and its consequences.
A brief overview of the three Abrahamic Religions reveals the importance of the gift of salvation. Fundamental to the Jewish path to salvation is the belief that God, Yahweh, is the source of salvation. Righteousness, free will, and repentance are important in Jewish beliefs. A righteous life includes the adherence to ethical beliefs and laws as described in the Torah. “For a righteous man may fall seven times and rise again, but the wicked shall fall by calamity.” Righteousness, free will, and repentance are obvious in this passage from Proverbs 24:16.
Christianity deals with the concept of original sin which requires redemptive love for individual salvation. To obtain eternal life, a profession of faith in Jesus Christ as the redeemer is necessary. God through his sacrifice of Jesus provided the payment for sins. A profession of faith will give the gift of redemption but will also lead the Christian to a new life of good deeds and intentions. “This means that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun!” 2 Corinthians 5:17
For faithful Muslims, salvation is not won by the individual, but it is a gift from Allah who is merciful. On the path to salvation, a true Muslim will adhere to the Five Pillars: profess faith in Allah and his prophet Muhammad, pray five times a day, contribute a portion of means, fast during Ramadan, and undertake a pilgrimage to Mecca. Jihad, (striving in the path of Allah) is presented in the Quran.
In Hinduism, Sikhism, and Buddhism, the approach for a new life is different. They believe that human beings are born and reborn many times. Reincarnation provides the opportunities to earn a better existence in a different life. The path of life moves the individual from self-centeredness to a God-centered life of truth for the Indian Religions. The beliefs of Hinduism are found in the sacred text the Bhagavad Gita. The word Sikh means seeker of truth. Buddhists are known for their concentration on a spiritual path to inner peace. A life of peace provides the light for communal peace. “Conquer anger with non-anger. Conquer badness with goodness. Conquer meanness with generosity. Conquer dishonesty with truth.” Buddha
In my ending comments, I want to stress that as a Christian, the promise of eternal life is a beneficial blessing. Yet, I think that for the common good, the opportunity to repent for past transgressions and to become a better person reveals one of the purposes of religions.
Beginning anew is exciting and provides fruits of the spirit. I, also, am interested in the communal rewards that would come from the moral authority of people of any religion or people without religious affiliations who would want a different type of life. What if, their transformation included being respectful of people of all genders, races and religions? What if, they threw away the old coat of self-centeredness, prejudice, injustice and greed? What if, they decided to make the world a better place to live?
Religion in America
Racial justice
During nationwide protests, leaders from many religious traditions spoke out to support the peaceful goals of demonstrators. But in the months since, some segments — particularly within Christianity — have taken notably different approaches.
Leaders of the six seminaries within the Southern Baptist Convention released a statement in November decrying critical race theory, a broad term often used to describe critiques of societal racism, as “incompatible with” central tenets of the faith.
Meanwhile, members of other Christian denominations, including Episcopalians and United Methodists, are exploring reparations to African Americans in greater depth.
Catholics and the president
Joe Biden will be just the second Roman Catholic president in U.S. history, after John F. Kennedy. But he has been viewed cautiously by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops over his support for abortion rights.
Some argue Biden should be barred from partaking in Holy Communion, and the bishops conference has formed a working group to study how to deal with him.
However, there has been a relatively positive response from Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington. He says he won’t prevent Biden from receiving Communion and looks forward to cooperating on social issues where the president-elect’s views mesh with church teaching.
White House faith office
Donald Trump built close ties to conservative evangelicals even before his 2016 election, but he didn’t establish a formal White House faith operation until more than a year after his inauguration. His Faith and Opportunity Initiative has been led by Florida-based televangelist Paula White, a longtime spiritual adviser to Trump who later campaigned for his reelection.
While it’s not yet clear how Biden will set up and staff his own White House faith office, his choices will shape his administration’s approach to religious outreach. A recent report by the nonpartisan Brookings Institution recommended focusing on helping the needy by forming religious and nonreligious alliances, rather than elevating specific faith-based groups.
LGBTQ rights
Under Trump there have been some rollbacks in civil rights protections for LGBTQ people that Biden is vowing to restore and expand. But that may prove complicated if Republican lawmakers and the Supreme Court, now with a solid conservative majority, endorse the arguments of religious conservatives that some of those protections infringe on religious liberty.
One example: a pending Supreme Court case in which a Catholic social services agency says it should be able to turn away same-sex couples who want to be foster parents while still receiving local government funding.
Religious conservatives also vow to oppose efforts by Democrats in Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would extend nationwide the comprehensive anti-bias protections already afforded to LGBTQ people in 21 mostly Democratic-governed states, covering such sectors as housing, public accommodations and public services.
Southern Baptists
The Southern Baptist Convention, the country’s largest Protestant denomination, plans a national meeting in June after canceling it in 2020 due to COVID-19. A new SBC president will be elected at the meeting.
For now the only declared candidate is the Rev. Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was critical of Trump in 2016 but gradually became a supporter as the president appointed conservative judges and advocated for religious liberty. Mohler is now warning that Biden’s administration will dismay many Southern Baptists with initiatives bolstering abortion rights and LGBTQ rights.
Disunited Methodists
The pandemic also forced the United Methodist Church to cancel a potentially momentous national meeting last May that’s now rescheduled for late August. The same topic will dominate the agenda: Whether America’s largest mainline Protestant denomination will split due to differences over inclusion of LGBTQ people.
Many congregations want to fully recognize same-sex marriage and ordain LGBTQ people as ministers, while conservatives want to maintain longstanding but sporadically enforced bans. Under one proposal, conservative congregations and regional bodies would be allowed to separate and form a new denomination while receiving $25 million in UMC funds and keeping their properties.
Muslim Americans' goals
Muslim American groups have lauded Biden’s plans to end Trump’s curbs on travel from several majority-Muslim nations. And after that, the nation’s diverse Muslim communities have other hopes for his administration.
Refugee admissions to the U.S. have plummeted, with a screening system led by several faith-based groups brought to a near halt as Trump slashed the annual refugee ceiling. Biden has pledged to raise it and to build a diverse administration that includes Muslim American voices.
The coronavirus
Even amid a mass vaccine distribution effort, religious communities will continue to wrestle with the pandemic’s impact on in-person worship.
Religious liberty advocates, particularly conservative ones, have criticized state and local restrictions as improperly hindering worship more than secular activities like shopping or dining. Other clerical leaders have embraced online services, saying keeping people safe should take precedence over traditions.
Biden illustrated the thorniness of the debate recently when he gave a short answer to a question about Americans’ ability to worship during the pandemic: That it should happen “safely.”
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.