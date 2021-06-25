 Skip to main content
Crow: A look at major religions of the world
Crow: A look at major religions of the world

A reader asked, “Why are people religious and what are the benefits?”

Studies reveal that supernatural spirituality is prehistoric. In these early times, humans sought communal living for support, comfort and security.

Then the group of people needed guidance for communal behavior. The reasons that humans became religious were based on needs and desires. Humans wanted to understand their natural surroundings and events.

Believing in higher powers provided assurance and comfort. Over the years, religion gave purpose and meaning to life. These needs are still important today.

A Pew Research Center survey found that, "Regular participation in a religious community is linked with higher levels of happiness and civic engagement."

engagement-and-health-around-the-world/”)

Presently, 84 percent of the world’s population is affiliated with a religious group. There are 4,300 religious groups across the world. It is obvious that people want religious connections and find them beneficial. The world’s major religions are listed in two groups: Abrahamic Religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam) and Indian Religions (Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism.) All of these religions offer the possibility of a new life. A new beginning could mean the opportunity to change one’s way of living as in repentance or earning a higher form of life through reincarnation.

Abrahamic religions are monotheistic. Each sacred text reveals a Creator who is merciful, forgiving and promises salvation as a gift of a new life with certain conditions. The theological definition of salvation includes deliverance from sin and its consequences.

A brief overview of the three Abrahamic Religions reveals the importance of the gift of salvation. Fundamental to the Jewish path to salvation is the belief that God, Yahweh, is the source of salvation. Righteousness, free will, and repentance are important in Jewish beliefs. A righteous life includes the adherence to ethical beliefs and laws as described in the Torah. “For a righteous man may fall seven times and rise again, but the wicked shall fall by calamity.” Righteousness, free will, and repentance are obvious in this passage from Proverbs 24:16.

Christianity deals with the concept of original sin which requires redemptive love for individual salvation. To obtain eternal life, a profession of faith in Jesus Christ as the redeemer is necessary. God through his sacrifice of Jesus provided the payment for sins. A profession of faith will give the gift of redemption but will also lead the Christian to a new life of good deeds and intentions. “This means that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun!” 2 Corinthians 5:17

For faithful Muslims, salvation is not won by the individual, but it is a gift from Allah who is merciful. On the path to salvation, a true Muslim will adhere to the Five Pillars: profess faith in Allah and his prophet Muhammad, pray five times a day, contribute a portion of means, fast during Ramadan, and undertake a pilgrimage to Mecca. Jihad, (striving in the path of Allah) is presented in the Quran.

In Hinduism, Sikhism, and Buddhism, the approach for a new life is different. They believe that human beings are born and reborn many times. Reincarnation provides the opportunities to earn a better existence in a different life. The path of life moves the individual from self-centeredness to a God-centered life of truth for the Indian Religions. The beliefs of Hinduism are found in the sacred text the Bhagavad Gita. The word Sikh means seeker of truth. Buddhists are known for their concentration on a spiritual path to inner peace. A life of peace provides the light for communal peace. “Conquer anger with non-anger. Conquer badness with goodness. Conquer meanness with generosity. Conquer dishonesty with truth.” Buddha

In my ending comments, I want to stress that as a Christian, the promise of eternal life is a beneficial blessing. Yet, I think that for the common good, the opportunity to repent for past transgressions and to become a better person reveals one of the purposes of religions.

Beginning anew is exciting and provides fruits of the spirit. I, also, am interested in the communal rewards that would come from the moral authority of people of any religion or people without religious affiliations who would want a different type of life. What if, their transformation included being respectful of people of all genders, races and religions? What if, they threw away the old coat of self-centeredness, prejudice, injustice and greed? What if, they decided to make the world a better place to live?

Dr. Earl Crow

Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.

