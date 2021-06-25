Crow: A look at major religions of the world

Abrahamic religions are monotheistic. Each sacred text reveals a Creator who is merciful, forgiving and promises salvation as a gift of a new life with certain conditions. The theological definition of salvation includes deliverance from sin and its consequences.

A brief overview of the three Abrahamic Religions reveals the importance of the gift of salvation. Fundamental to the Jewish path to salvation is the belief that God, Yahweh, is the source of salvation. Righteousness, free will, and repentance are important in Jewish beliefs. A righteous life includes the adherence to ethical beliefs and laws as described in the Torah. “For a righteous man may fall seven times and rise again, but the wicked shall fall by calamity.” Righteousness, free will, and repentance are obvious in this passage from Proverbs 24:16.

Christianity deals with the concept of original sin which requires redemptive love for individual salvation. To obtain eternal life, a profession of faith in Jesus Christ as the redeemer is necessary. God through his sacrifice of Jesus provided the payment for sins. A profession of faith will give the gift of redemption but will also lead the Christian to a new life of good deeds and intentions. “This means that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun!” 2 Corinthians 5:17