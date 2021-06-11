Crow: A look at the lessons of Jesus

In the last column, I wrote about concepts of righteousness in the eyes of God and righteous and just human behavior. Both concepts are important to the Christian faith. I will continue the discussion by using the life of Jesus as an example of righteousness.

Jesus was righteous in the eye of God before the creation; and as a man, he exemplified righteous human behavior. The topic for this column concerns the way humans should behave according to faith.

History has taught us about the horrific ways that humans have treated each other. Scripture also presented the evil nature of humans. Being expelled from the Garden of Eden placed humans in a world of hurtful behavior. An example can be found in Genesis 4:8-12. “Now Cain said to his brother Abel, ‘Let’s go out to the field.’ While they were in the field, Cain attacked his brother Abel and killed him. The Lord said to Cain, ‘Where is your brother Abel? ‘I don’t know,’ he replied. ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?’ The Lord said, ‘Listen! Your brother’s blood cries out to me from the ground. Now you are under a curse and driven from the ground, which opened its mouth to receive your brother’s blood from your hand. When you work the ground, it will no longer yield its crops for you. You will be a restless wanderer on the earth.’ ”