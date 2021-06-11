Crow: A look at the lessons of Jesus

In the last column, I wrote about concepts of righteousness in the eyes of God and righteous and just human behavior. Both concepts are important to the Christian faith. I will continue the discussion by using the life of Jesus as an example of righteousness.
Jesus was righteous in the eye of God before the creation; and as a man, he exemplified righteous human behavior. The topic for this column concerns the way humans should behave according to faith.
History has taught us about the horrific ways that humans have treated each other. Scripture also presented the evil nature of humans. Being expelled from the Garden of Eden placed humans in a world of hurtful behavior. An example can be found in Genesis 4:8-12. “Now Cain said to his brother Abel, ‘Let’s go out to the field.’ While they were in the field, Cain attacked his brother Abel and killed him. The Lord said to Cain, ‘Where is your brother Abel? ‘I don’t know,’ he replied. ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?’ The Lord said, ‘Listen! Your brother’s blood cries out to me from the ground. Now you are under a curse and driven from the ground, which opened its mouth to receive your brother’s blood from your hand. When you work the ground, it will no longer yield its crops for you. You will be a restless wanderer on the earth.’ ”
Since the expulsion from the Garden of Eden, evil and suffering have been a part of our heritage. With the birth of Jesus, humans were given a person who would provide guidance for the improvement of human behavior; and as the son of God, he would offer the gift of a new life. We read that as a man he faced danger from the religious and political leaders who feared his growing popularity. He confronted his challenges and used his energy and power to help others. He taught by example the right way to treat each other. In his daily travels, He changed the lives of people by performing miracles for friends and strangers.
Jesus was a masterful storyteller. He used his storytelling skills to gather large groups of people to hear his messages. He used descriptive language and analogies in the parables. Most scholars agree that he told 36 parables which are found in Matthew, Mark and Luke.
A parable is a simple story of everyday life that conveys spiritual truths that teaches people how to have righteous and just behavior. Some of his parables can be interpreted in different ways. In Psalm 78:1-3, we find the words of Asaph, a Psalmist, “My people, hear my teaching; listen to the words of my mouth. I will open my mouth with a parable; I will utter hidden things, things from of old — things we have heard and known, things our ancestors have told us.”
Jesus fulfilled this prophecy, but his basic messages clearly planted the seeds for spiritual growth. We are reminded of God’s words in Ezekiel 17:22-23 as he spoke about the planting of a twig to produce a new cedar tree. “I myself will take a shoot from the very top of a cedar and plant it; I will break off a tender sprig from its topmost shoots and plant it on a high and lofty mountain. On the mountain heights of Israel I will plant it; it will produce branches and bear fruit and become a splendid cedar. Birds of every kind will nest in it; they will find shelter in the shade of its branches.” This analogy has levels of meaning, but it serves to reveal the importance of new growth.
Jesus’ method of teaching people the right way to treat each other could be an effective approach to use today. Christians could tell the story of Jesus’ life and share the messages of the parables.
The messages of love, kindness, justice and generosity are easily understood. Jesus planted the seeds of goodness, and the First Century Christians continued to till the soil and plant seeds for future spiritual fruits. It is the season to cultivate the garden of righteous and just behavior. “May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you a spirit of unity among yourselves as you follow Christ Jesus.” Romans 15:5
“Tell me the story of Jesus, write on my heart every word; tell me the story most precious, sweetest that ever was heard.” — refrain from Fannie Crosby’s hymn “Tell Me the Story of Jesus”
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.