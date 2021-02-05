Crow: A time for healing words and actions

We continue to receive more news about the wounding and killing of Capitol Police officers and other people in the violent and destructive overtaking of the Capitol. We are learning more about the hours that people in the Capitol were terrified and feared for their lives.

A consequence of the violence was evident at the event for Officer Brian Sicknick in the Rotunda. The loss of his life of service brings sadness to his grieving family, his fellow officers, and his country. We honor those who put their lives in danger to protect us.

It is unbelievable that people are continuing to voice violent thoughts and are involved in mental fist fights in Congress.

America was created as a country of diversity by the opening of the door to those who sought refuge and the bringing of people as slaves against their will. Since many of our ancestors suffered from injustice, we should not be persecutors or oppressors of anybody and certainly not each other. Public officials are obligated to follow the promises of their sworn oaths when given the mantle of power. All people should be ethically and morally united to bring peace, love and support for each other.