Crow: A time for healing words and actions

We continue to receive more news about the wounding and killing of Capitol Police officers and other people in the violent and destructive overtaking of the Capitol. We are learning more about the hours that people in the Capitol were terrified and feared for their lives.
A consequence of the violence was evident at the event for Officer Brian Sicknick in the Rotunda. The loss of his life of service brings sadness to his grieving family, his fellow officers, and his country. We honor those who put their lives in danger to protect us.
It is unbelievable that people are continuing to voice violent thoughts and are involved in mental fist fights in Congress.
America was created as a country of diversity by the opening of the door to those who sought refuge and the bringing of people as slaves against their will. Since many of our ancestors suffered from injustice, we should not be persecutors or oppressors of anybody and certainly not each other. Public officials are obligated to follow the promises of their sworn oaths when given the mantle of power. All people should be ethically and morally united to bring peace, love and support for each other.
As a nation of many people of faith, God’s words should be written on our hearts so that we do not harm each other. Langston Hughes wrote, “O, let my land be a land where Liberty is crowned with no false patriotic wreath, but opportunity is real, and life is free, equality is in the air we breathe.”
I have written about Black History Month each February. It is important to remember Martin Luther King Jr. as the voice of the early stages of civil disobedience and to honor his nonviolent commitments, which are based on his religious commitment to the Prince of Peace, Jesus.
As guides to peaceful interactions, I have selected a few general points from King’s six principles of nonviolence presented in his book, "Stride Toward Freedom." He encouraged nonviolence as a way to resist evil. Friendship, understanding, redemption, reconciliation and love over hate were highlighted as important factors of the nonviolent commitment.
To defeat injustice was an expressed hope. Any violence to the spirit as well as the body was considered as an unacceptable act. The acceptance of the idea that all life is interrelated is important for our unity. The belief that justice will eventually win provides hope. (https://kinginstitute.stanford.edu/sites/mlk/files/lesson-activities/six_principles_of_nonviolence.pdf)
To consider some aspects of the current movements for social justice, equally and equity, I read an article printed in the Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 30 about St. Brigid Catholic Church in Louisiana. The article was written by Alexandra Molina for the Religion News Service. She wrote about the history of this church, including its present-day mission to work for the rights and needs of the people. I was moved by the Rev. Kenneth Keke’s words, which are relevant for today’s social and religious needs: “The gospel of Jesus Christ is not only about eternity, but about having a human face, loving one another.” He also spoke about stressing unity, “Common humanity is what we need for us to live in peace.” Amanda Gorman is a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church
To think about younger voices of non-violent protestors, many names come to mind. I hope to write about a few each week in February. For this week, I decided to mention Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate. She eloquently recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration in January.
Gorman wrote the poem in response to the attack on the Capitol. The poem faces facts about the country’s history, but she inspired hope and encouraged change. I have included a few lines from the poem with the hope that the readers will find and read the entire poem.
“And yet the dawn is ours
before we knew it.
Somehow we do it.
Somehow we've weathered and witnessed
a nation that isn't broken,
but simply unfinished.”
All Americans should work on repairing the broken places and people until we fulfill the promises of the Constitution and the laws of our maker.
“Be The peace you wish to see In the world!” — Martin Luther King Jr.
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.