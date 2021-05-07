Crow: A time to honor motherhood

These experiences and Jesus’ commandments motivated them to devote their lives to spreading the gospel. Jesus made the following promise to the disciples found in Matthew 28:19-20: “Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Teach these new disciples to obey all of my commands. And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”

Words of Jesus and his ascension were recorded in Luke Acts 1:4-11. “He gave this command: ‘Wait for the gift my Father promised. For John baptized with water, but in a few days you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit.’ Then they asked him, ‘Lord, are you at this time going to restore the kingdom to Israel?’ He said, ‘It is not for you to know the times or dates the Father has set by his own authority. But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.’ He was taken up before their very eyes, and a cloud hid him from their sight. They were looking intently up into the sky, when suddenly two men dressed in white stood beside them. ‘Men of Galilee,’ they said, ‘why do you stand here looking into the sky?’ This same Jesus, who has been taken from you into heaven, will come back in the same way you have seen him go into heaven.’ ”