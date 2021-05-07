Crow: A time to honor motherhood

On Sunday, we will start a week of full-hearted gratefulness. God’s gift of life will be on our minds as we honor motherhood. Christians will celebrate the gift of Jesus and remember him as he walked his last steps as a man before ascending to be with his heavenly Father on Ascension Day, May 13.
Each year I write a tribute to a few Biblical mothers. Eve is acknowledged as the first Mother. Abraham’s wife, Sarah prayed for a child. In Genesis 17:16, God said to Abraham, “I will bless her and will give you a son by her. I will bless her so that she will be the mother of nations; kings will come from her.” Her child, Isaac, became the second patriarch of Israel.
Jochebed, mother of Moses, saved her son’s life by leaving him where he would be found and taken to the Pharaoh’s daughter. Jochebed fulfilled her role in God’s plans for her son. Moses became the leader of his people and receiver of the Ten Commandments. The midwives in this story, Shiphrah and Puah, who were told by the Pharaoh to kill all Hebrew male babies, should be honored since they did not kill the babies. God rewarded them as written in Exodus 1:20-21, “God was good to the midwives. So the people increased in number and became very strong. Because the midwives feared God, he gave them families of their own.” John the Baptist was dedicated to God by his parents, Elizabeth and Zechariah, before he was born.
He became a prophet and was a forerunner of Jesus. Mary was selected by God to give birth to His son. She accepted the news from the angel, Gabriel, in Luke 1:38, “I am the Lord’s servant. May your word to me be fulfilled.” Later she said in Luke 1:46-49, “My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God. All generations will call me blessed.” She proved that she had the faith and wisdom to raise the Son of God. God truly blessed these mothers who served him by giving birth and raising sons who fulfilled his will. Remembering these mothers is a way to honor motherhood.
All mothers who give love and teach values to their children will be blessed by God. Another way to honor motherhood is to help struggling mothers who cannot feed their children. To ignore children living in poverty is a violation of Jesus’ commandments and God’s will. Having strong, healthy children is a step toward building a healthy nation.
The next discussion includes Jesus’ last days on earth and his ascension. The disciples feared the political and religious leaders who had the power to persecute and kill Jesus and his followers. They were awed by his power over death, his miracles and his messages. He arose and walked the earth teaching and performing miracles for 40 days before his ascension.
These experiences and Jesus’ commandments motivated them to devote their lives to spreading the gospel. Jesus made the following promise to the disciples found in Matthew 28:19-20: “Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Teach these new disciples to obey all of my commands. And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”
Words of Jesus and his ascension were recorded in Luke Acts 1:4-11. “He gave this command: ‘Wait for the gift my Father promised. For John baptized with water, but in a few days you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit.’ Then they asked him, ‘Lord, are you at this time going to restore the kingdom to Israel?’ He said, ‘It is not for you to know the times or dates the Father has set by his own authority. But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.’ He was taken up before their very eyes, and a cloud hid him from their sight. They were looking intently up into the sky, when suddenly two men dressed in white stood beside them. ‘Men of Galilee,’ they said, ‘why do you stand here looking into the sky?’ This same Jesus, who has been taken from you into heaven, will come back in the same way you have seen him go into heaven.’ ”
“In him was life, and the life was the light of all mankind.” John 1:4
