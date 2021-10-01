Crow: About those seven deadly sins

Growing up, I heard the song, “It’s a Sin to Tell a Lie” written by Billy Mayhew. Even though it is a love song, I have associated the words with one of the seven deadly sins. Most of us have lied. Many may have eaten or drunk too much, bragged, been angry or envious or indulged in lustful thoughts. If true, many are on their way to completing the list of the seven deadly sins.
Human history has recorded stories about the consequences of sinful deeds in early cultures. The ancient Greeks felt that overt pride (hubris) was the source for other sins and was drastically punished. The seven deadly sins are not listed in the Bible. Most of these sins are described in the actions of Old Testament people. The first murder and example of envy is found in Genesis, chapter 4. Cain killed Abel because he was envious of the favoritism shown to his brother. In 2 Samuel, chapters 11-12, King David killed Uriah which enabled him to continue his lustful relationship with Uriah’s wife, Bathsheba.
Many biblical stories revealed that humans have a difficult time walking a righteous path. Committing evil deeds did not always bring the punishment of death, but it resulted in a separation from God. “But your iniquities have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden his face from you, so that he will not hear. For your hands are stained with blood, your fingers with guilt. Your lips have spoken falsely, and your tongue mutters wicked things.” (Isaiah 59:2-3)
Over the centuries, church leaders presented views about sin. Augustine of Hippo (354–430 C.E.) believed that sin was a violation of God’s law. In the fourth century, a Christian monk, Evagrius Ponticus, wrote about eight evil thoughts: gluttony, lust, avarice, anger, sloth, sadness, vainglory and pride, which were detrimental to his required spiritual functions. In the sixth century, Pope Gregory I (Gregory the Great) provided the list of the seven deadly sins: pride, envy, gluttony, greed, lust, sloth, and wrath.
Thomas Aquinas in the 13th century listed the sins and kept pride as the most influential sin. The Catechism of the Catholic Church’s current capital sins are almost the same as the ones listed by Aquinas (https://www.history.com/news/seven-deadly-sins-origins)
In the Middle Ages, sin was a popular topic. Morality plays were popular and performed in many towns. Dante in “The Divine Comedy” graphically described the levels of hell where people were punished according to the nature of their sin. Chaucer in “The Canterbury Tales” included “The Parson’s Tale” that addressed the seven deadly sins. Many artists depicted in their paintings the sorrowful plight of sinners.
Today, the study of sin in Christian theology is called hamartiology. It describes sin as an offensive act against God and biblical Christian laws. The study includes the concepts of natural and moral law and Christian ethics. Fortunately, “God is a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness.” (Psalm 86:15) The passage about the unforgivable sin which should be read is found in Mark 3:28-29. “Truly I tell you, people can be forgiven all their sins and every slander they utter, but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven; they are guilty of an eternal sin.”
Now, it is interesting to read the private thoughts about the seven deadly sins. Princeton theological seminary researcher Donald Capps found that respondents thought envy and pride were female sins, and male sins included lust, greed and apathy. According to the group, melancholy, anger and lust were the serious sins. (https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-red-light-district/202002/where-did-the-7-deadly-sins-come)
In the LifeWay Research Study, people expressed their thoughts about their sins. Sixty-seven percent of Americans say they are sinners. Thirty-four percent say they are sinners, but are trying to change. Twenty-eight percent say they are sinners, but seek help from Jesus. Ten percent do not believe sin exists or that they do not sin. One in 20 say they are fine with being sinners. (https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2017/august/most-americans-admit-sinners-romans-3-for-all-have-sinned.)
Presently, we talk about breaking the law and committing crimes, not sinning. Also, people face few public consequences for violations of the seven deadly sins. We need to change the lyrics of the song to “It Is Not a Sin to Lie.”
“When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.” — Proverbs 11:2
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.