Crow: About those seven deadly sins

Growing up, I heard the song, “It’s a Sin to Tell a Lie” written by Billy Mayhew. Even though it is a love song, I have associated the words with one of the seven deadly sins. Most of us have lied. Many may have eaten or drunk too much, bragged, been angry or envious or indulged in lustful thoughts. If true, many are on their way to completing the list of the seven deadly sins.

Human history has recorded stories about the consequences of sinful deeds in early cultures. The ancient Greeks felt that overt pride (hubris) was the source for other sins and was drastically punished. The seven deadly sins are not listed in the Bible. Most of these sins are described in the actions of Old Testament people. The first murder and example of envy is found in Genesis, chapter 4. Cain killed Abel because he was envious of the favoritism shown to his brother. In 2 Samuel, chapters 11-12, King David killed Uriah which enabled him to continue his lustful relationship with Uriah’s wife, Bathsheba.