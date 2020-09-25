Crow: Angels can be found in several religions

This week I am responding to a question about angels. It is natural to desire the presence of God, and the thought that his angels would also be near is comforting for many people. A poll from the Associated Press reported, “Seventy-seven percent of adults believe that these ethereal beings are real.” A report from CBS News website revealed additional information. “Eighty-eight percent of Christians believe in angels.”
The belief in angels can be found in several religions. The angels have similar roles but different names. Zoroastrianism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam are among the religions that include expressed beliefs in angels.
Angelology is complicated since there are different types, levels, powers and appearances of angels. Online research about this topic will reveal interesting descriptions and explanations. From the list of first sphere angels, most of us are more familiar with the Seraphim, Cherubim and Archangels.
We are told that the Seraphim is the highest level of the nine angelic orders. Through the years, angels have been classified and discussed. For example, Michael, a Seraphim, has been called the angel of death who would appear to the dying with an offer of redemption. It is said that he would carry the redeemed soul of the deceased to heaven.
Many passages about angels can be found in the Bible. The creation of angels was recorded in Psalm 148:2,5,6 “Praise him, all his angels; Let them praise the name of the Lord, for at his command they were created, and he established them for ever and ever.” A question was asked in Hebrews 1:14, “Are not all angels ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation?” Daniel was protected by an angel when he was thrown into the lion’s den in Daniel 6:22. “My God sent his angel, and he shut the mouths of the lions. They have not hurt me, because I was found innocent in his sight.” In Luke 16:22, we are told, “The time came when the beggar died and the angels carried him to Abraham’s side. The rich man died and was buried.”
Isaiah’s interesting encounter with the Seraphim was recorded in Isaiah 6:1-7. “I saw the Lord, high and exalted, seated on a throne; Above him were seraphim, each with six wings: With two wings they covered their faces, with two they covered their feet, and with two they were flying. And they were calling to one another: ‘Holy, holy, holy is the Lord Almighty; the whole earth is full of his glory.’ At the sound of their voices the doorposts and thresholds shook and the temple was filled with smoke. ‘Woe to me! I am ruined! For I am a man of unclean lips, and I live among a people of unclean lips, and my eyes have seen the King, the Lord Almighty.’ Then one of the seraphim flew to me with a live coal in his hand, which he had taken with tongs from the altar. With it he touched my mouth and said, ‘See, this has touched your lips; your guilt is taken away and your sin atoned for.’ ”
Billy Graham wrote, “We are not alone in this world! Angels are real! They are sent by God to protect and help his people! Their powers are beyond human imagination!”
Let us remember that starting on Sunday evening, Sept. 26, until Monday evening, Sept. 27, Jews will observe their most Holy Day of the year, the day of Atonement, Yom Kippur. Jews will reflect on their lives, seek forgiveness, and make plans to improve their lives and relationships. They will fast and have a religious service. This Holy Day was presented in Leviticus 23:27, “It shall be a holy convocation for you; you shall afflict your souls, and offer an offering made by fire to the Lord.”
I believe that Ruth Bader Ginsberg will be remembered as a person who dedicated her mind, her energies and her heart to her work and other people. Those who had the privilege of knowing her described her as a loving mother, wife, friend and a brilliant advocate of justice and equality. The crowds that gathered quickly on the Supreme Court grounds after her death were saying, “Well done our friend and faithful public servant.”
Everyone who is elected or appointed to public office should learn from her life-time dedication to her country and its laws what it means to be a public servant. Someone will become a Supreme Court Justice, but RBG will not be replaced. Whoever is appointed should strive to be fair, just and non-political. The constitution was written to provide justice and equality for all people.
