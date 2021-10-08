Crow: Bible offers lessons on compassion

We read about the challenges faced by people of the world. Based on national reports, there are approximately 150 million homeless people to some degree, and 1.6 billion people may lack adequate housing. (https://www.mvorganizing.org/what-percentage-of-the-world-is-homeless-2020/)
As individuals, it is difficult to address these problems. We can support religious and civic organizations that will provide help for the 125,000 refugees from Afghanistan who are scheduled to come to America. (https://www.rescue.org/article/how-many-refugees-will-president-biden-welcome-afghanistan-and-other-countries) We are a country of immigrants, yet we are often skeptical of people from different countries and religions.
I think it is our civic and moral responsibility to help the refugees become our neighbors and friends. “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.” (Proverbs 19:17)
I repeat several concerns in my prayers. I ask that the people who are seeking refuge on our borders and the people who have been returned to their countries find support. I ask that people protect each other from the virus. Our present-day challenges remind us of the stories of the difficulties faced by people in the Bible.
In the Old Testament, we find the stories of people who were forced to live in captivity or to wander for 40 years to find their home. (Present-day scholars and archeologist have questioned this exodus story. For more information read https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2001-apr-13-mn-50481-story.html) Yet, the exodus story reminds us that God’s people faced challenges. Moses led his people out of slavery. Joseph was sold into slavery by his brothers. Noah had to start anew after the flood.
Daniel made the most of his captivity in Babylon. He remained faithful to His God, but he survived by helping the Babylonian king.
In the New Testament, Jesus spoke about his homelessness in Matthew 8:19-20, “Then a teacher of the law came to him and said, ‘Teacher, I will follow you wherever you go.” Jesus replied, ‘Foxes have dens and birds have nests, but the Son of Man has no place to lay his head.’” Paul, after leaving Tarsus, did not mention his home. He travelled from city to city spreading the gospel and spending time with friends and church members. We learn from Acts 24:17 that he was concerned with the poor and needy not his own comfort. “I came to Jerusalem to bring my people gifts for the poor and to present offerings.”
Many of the first century Christians left their homes, sold their property, and gave the proceeds to the poor. “If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person? Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” (I John 3:17-18)
The story of the sudden death of Ananias and Sapphira was recorded in Acts 5. It addressed the danger of greediness and lying. They were Christians who sold their property, as did Barnabas.
Barnabas gave his proceeds to the disciples, but Ananias and Sapphira kept some of the money for their own use. Their accountability came when they lied to the holy spirit. In Acts 5:9, Peter speaks to Sapphira “How could you conspire to test the Spirit of the Lord? Listen! The feet of the men who buried your husband are at the door, and they will carry you out also.”
The stories of homelessness, hunger, greed, violence and injustice continue. The question remains, Will the tide ever be turned? We have accountability as did Cain. “Then the Lord said to Cain, ‘Where is your brother Abel?’” He replied, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” (Genesis 4:9) Cain lacked brotherly love and concern for Abel, and envy drove him to kill his brother. We are the keepers of our brothers and sisters and accountable for the deeds done and those not done. “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” Galatians 6:2
Pray for courage and wisdom to be kind to neighbors and strangers. Protect the sick, feed the children, and ban violence, greed and injustice. “Whoever closes his ear to the cry of the poor will himself call out and not be answered.” Proverbs 21:13
“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Romans 12:12
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.