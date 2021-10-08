Crow: Bible offers lessons on compassion

Daniel made the most of his captivity in Babylon. He remained faithful to His God, but he survived by helping the Babylonian king.

In the New Testament, Jesus spoke about his homelessness in Matthew 8:19-20, “Then a teacher of the law came to him and said, ‘Teacher, I will follow you wherever you go.” Jesus replied, ‘Foxes have dens and birds have nests, but the Son of Man has no place to lay his head.’” Paul, after leaving Tarsus, did not mention his home. He travelled from city to city spreading the gospel and spending time with friends and church members. We learn from Acts 24:17 that he was concerned with the poor and needy not his own comfort. “I came to Jerusalem to bring my people gifts for the poor and to present offerings.”

Many of the first century Christians left their homes, sold their property, and gave the proceeds to the poor. “If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person? Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” (I John 3:17-18)

The story of the sudden death of Ananias and Sapphira was recorded in Acts 5. It addressed the danger of greediness and lying. They were Christians who sold their property, as did Barnabas.