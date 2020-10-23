Crow: Biblical views on eternal life

Q: What does “Once saved always saved really mean”?
Answer: This belief could be called eternal security which brings assurance to many Christians, but some Christians believe that eternal life is obtained by grace and human will. The development of these views has a long history. Readers can delve into the history online and find interesting material beyond what can be addressed in a column.
Descriptions of monergism and synergism will provide information about two salvation views. Monergism is defined as “the theological doctrine that regeneration is exclusively the work of the Holy Spirit.” (https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/monergism) Ephesians 2:8-9 provides insight about this view, “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God not by works, so that no one can boast.” It should be noted that this belief means that a person who accepts Christ wholeheartedly will abide by His will. Synergism is the “theological doctrine that salvation results from the interaction of human will and divine grace.” (https://www.vocabulary.com/dictionary/synergism) In 2 Timothy 2:15, we find that along with God’s mercy humans have to be responsible for their actions in order to receive salvation. "Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth."
A study of this topic would reveal the denominational differences, but the promise of God’s love remain true as recorded in John 3:16. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Faithful reading of scripture provides Christians with guidance for salvation. In 1 Timothy 1:19, Paul explains the importance of “Holding on to faith and a good conscience, which some have rejected and so have suffered shipwreck with regard to the faith.” Matthew 24:42-44 provides a warning. “Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come. But understand this: If the owner of the house had known at what time of night the thief was coming, he would have kept watch and would not have let his house be broken into. So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.”
People continue to ask me if I believe in Hell. My answer is that I believe in a God of love, mercy, wisdom, and power who said in John 3:17, “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” When I think about the mural in the Sistine Chapel where demons are depicted as dragging sinners into an abyss, I repeat silently John 3:16-17 for assurance. I also recall the words of Karl Barth, the Swiss theologian. When I visited him at his home in Switzerland, I asked him about hell, and he said that the Chapel mural should hold no fear for Christians. Faithful believers do not have to be concerned about the visions of hell.
Many people believe in hell, but I believe that we should choose to be obedient to God’s will out of love not fear. We are told by Jesus to forgive others not seven times but 70 times seven. Would God do less? We have been gifted by Grace and given the promise of redemptive love.
In closing, please remember the people who need food by contributing to a Church or Community Food Bank. Let that action be a prayer of gratitude for your blessings. “If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity, how can the love of God be in that person? Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” 1 John 3:17-18
