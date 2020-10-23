Crow: Biblical views on eternal life

Answer: This belief could be called eternal security which brings assurance to many Christians, but some Christians believe that eternal life is obtained by grace and human will. The development of these views has a long history. Readers can delve into the history online and find interesting material beyond what can be addressed in a column.

Descriptions of monergism and synergism will provide information about two salvation views. Monergism is defined as “the theological doctrine that regeneration is exclusively the work of the Holy Spirit.” (https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/monergism) Ephesians 2:8-9 provides insight about this view, “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God not by works, so that no one can boast.” It should be noted that this belief means that a person who accepts Christ wholeheartedly will abide by His will. Synergism is the “theological doctrine that salvation results from the interaction of human will and divine grace.” (https://www.vocabulary.com/dictionary/synergism) In 2 Timothy 2:15, we find that along with God’s mercy humans have to be responsible for their actions in order to receive salvation. "Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth."