Crow: Celebrating the season through song

“O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant. O come ye, to Bethlehem, and behold Him, born the King of Angels. O come, let us adore Him Christ the Lord.” This familiar hymn has been a part of Christian services since the 18th century.
The song brings the words from Luke 2:15-18 to mind. “When the angels had left them, the shepherds said to one another, ‘Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.’ So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed.”
The words from the hymn and the Bible bring the joyous news that Jesus, the Savior was born. The words also call Christians to celebrate and live their faith. Living the faith is a call to action beyond the celebration of Christmas. If the birth, life, teachings and death of Jesus have meaning, the faithful must continue to encourage people to overcome the nation’s health crisis and to restore responsible civic behavior.
The country is coping with sickness and death caused by the health crisis and destruction and death caused by natural disasters. These burdens are heavy enough to cause alarm. Another alarm bell is sounding about the present danger to our children from violence and misleading and dangerous information on some social media platforms.
With thoughts about children in danger, the flight to Egypt story in Matthew 2:13–23 comes to mind. King Herod feared that a powerful king had been born. He told the Magi to find the baby and reveal his location. “When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. Coming to the house, they saw the child and they bowed and worshiped him. Then presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. And having been warned in a dream not to go back to Herod, they returned to their country.” (Matthew 2:10-12)
When they did not return to him, Herod ordered male infants to be killed. Mary and Joseph fled to Egypt to save their precious baby. Their protection of God’s son should move Christians to work to protect our young people from physical and emotional danger.
Since the column began with the words from a meaningful hymn, it is appropriate to explore Christmas music. It has been a part of church services since the fourth century. One of the older Christmas hymns is “Jesus Refulsit Omnium” (Jesus, Light of All the Nations). The music of this early period was used for liturgical purposes. In the 13th century, Saint Francis encouraged the writing of songs in the country’s language instead of Latin. Around 1426, songs were sung outdoors by wandering wassailers.
The tradition of alms collection for the poor became a part of caroling. Among the earliest of secular Christmas songs was “The Twelve Days of Christmas” (1780). “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night” were two of the songs that were sung in the 1800s and remain popular today. “Jingle Bells” was written in the 19th century for Thanksgiving, but it became a popular Christmas song. “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” became popular in America during the Depression. Many secular songs uplifted the people of this era, including “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”
During World War II, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” were popular.
It is fortunate that many songwriters and musicians have created a range of Christmas music that inspires and pleases: Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio,” Handel’s “Messiah,” jazz, traditional favorites and even the unusual Kelly Clarkson’s “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).” (For more information about Christmas music: (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christmas_music) (https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/12/golden-era-of-christmas-songs/)
Christmas music is good for your health and well-being. According to studies, people who listen to music receive beneficial results for the mind and body. Research shows that familiar holiday music can change moods, help memory and decrease stress. It can stimulate the brain to release dopamine and serotonin which produce happy feelings. It can be therapeutic by improving the attention span and treating dementia and Alzheimer. It can decrease blood pressure, heart rate and cortisol levels for a more stress-free life. Enjoy the spirit and the music of the season! (https://scrippsamg.com/lift-your-spirits-how-holiday-music-can-make-you-healthier/)
“Christmas is built upon a beautiful and intentional paradox; that the birth of the homeless should be celebrated in every home.” — Gilbert K. Chesterton
