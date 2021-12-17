Crow: Celebrating the season through song

With thoughts about children in danger, the flight to Egypt story in Matthew 2:13–23 comes to mind. King Herod feared that a powerful king had been born. He told the Magi to find the baby and reveal his location. “When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. Coming to the house, they saw the child and they bowed and worshiped him. Then presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. And having been warned in a dream not to go back to Herod, they returned to their country.” (Matthew 2:10-12)

When they did not return to him, Herod ordered male infants to be killed. Mary and Joseph fled to Egypt to save their precious baby. Their protection of God’s son should move Christians to work to protect our young people from physical and emotional danger.

Since the column began with the words from a meaningful hymn, it is appropriate to explore Christmas music. It has been a part of church services since the fourth century. One of the older Christmas hymns is “Jesus Refulsit Omnium” (Jesus, Light of All the Nations). The music of this early period was used for liturgical purposes. In the 13th century, Saint Francis encouraged the writing of songs in the country’s language instead of Latin. Around 1426, songs were sung outdoors by wandering wassailers.