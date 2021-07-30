Crow: Changing religious landscapes and a controversial topic

In response to last week’s column, a reader asked for additional information. This discussion will provide a view of changing religious landscapes and insight into the problems facing some religions today. To be clear, I do not believe that God is dead, but an understanding of the underlying thoughts are worth reviewing.

History has recorded the beliefs of some theologians and philosophers who thought that traditional Christianity needed to be changed. A few built a path of thoughts leading to the death of God beliefs. Reviewing several people and a few ideas that moved many to believe that God was dead will be worthwhile.

Although Friedrich Nietzsche, a German philosopher, 1844-1900, was influenced by thinkers from the 18th and 19th centuries, he is the one who made the public aware of the idea that traditional Christianity was repressive and did not encourage the growth of the human spirit.

He believed that the human mind created a God who provided comfort from suffering in exchange for obedience. Nietzsche surmised that without a God each individual would create a super self-identity. His many interests and beliefs were often difficult to understand.

The following Nietzsche quote found in several of his writing gives a brief view of his thoughts.