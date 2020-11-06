Crow: Cursing, curses and the Bible

In Deuteronomy 30:15-20, Moses clarifies the choices of life. “I set before you today life and prosperity, death and destruction. For I command you to love the Lord your God, to walk in obedience to him, and to keep his commands, decrees and laws; then you will live and increase, and the Lord your God will bless you. But if your heart turns away and you are not obedient, and if you are drawn to bow down to other gods, I declare to you that you will certainly be destroyed. You will not live long in this land. This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live and that you may love the Lord your God, listen to his voice, and hold fast to him. For the Lord is your life, and he will give you many years in the land he swore to give to your fathers, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.”