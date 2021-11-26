Crow: Exploring the concept of original sin

This week’s column starts with concepts about evil and ends with a review of prevenient grace. Early civilizations struggled with the concept of evil. The Greeks believed in generational sin or ancestral sin, and the Old Testament contains similar beliefs, “Surely I was sinful at birth, sinful from the time my mother conceived me.” (Psalm 51:5) The ideas about inherited, tainted nature of humans led to the concept of original sin.
Most human would acknowledge the truth as stated in Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Genesis tells the story of sin which separated Adam and Eve from God, but does not name sin as an original sin. Yet, many people believe that the Genesis story supports it. First century Christians did not call a sinful act an original sin. To be clear, they taught that people who bring harm to other people were not following the will of God nor the words of Jesus who gave the gift of redemptive love and forgiveness of sin for the faithful.
The first person to use the term original sin was Archbishop Augustine (354–430). He was responsible for its inclusion into Church beliefs. An important disagreement occurred between Augustine and Pelagius, a Christian theologian. Simply stated Pelagius believed in the goodness of human nature untainted by sin. Deuteronomy 24:16 was one of his sources for his beliefs. “Parents are not to be put to death for their children, nor children put to death for their parents; each will die for their own sin.”
He believed that humans could choose between good and evil. His beliefs were contested by Augustine who held firmly to his belief that a person was tainted by original sin and could not be considered righteous without God’s grace. Augustine won, and Pelagius was excommunicated in 418 AD.
In the 16th century, Martin Luther and John Calvin, Protestant Reformers, believed that original sin and the harmful desire of sex involved a loss of free will except to sin. In the 17th century, the Catholic Church held the belief of original sin and acknowledged that the gift of grace was available. The church offered baptism as a path for grace. According to The Catechism of the Catholic Church, concupiscence (temporal consequences of sin) remain in those who are baptized. (https://simplycatholic.com/concupiscence-our-inclination-to-sin/
Jacobus Arminius and John Wesley in different time periods believed in prevenient grace which was a departure from the beliefs of Augustine and John Calvin. Arminius (1559–1609) presented this theological interpretation of the gift of grace. He believed that prevenient grace came through the Holy Spirit. “The Holy Spirit precedes human participation or acceptance in salvation. It works unavoidably, restoring and healing human freedom of will; only then does it work in a resistible way in the working of salvation.” ((https://digitalcommons.andrews.edu/dissertations/1670/)
In the 18th century, John Wesley, a leader in the Methodist movement, wrote and preached about prevenient grace. He believed that humans inherit original sin, but God gives prevenient grace to all.
“Prevenient Grace means restoring human freedom and the ability to repent. Divine grace should inform human decisions as it reveals God’s heart for his creation. This means that the Spirit of God directs people to the work of Christ.” (https://www.seedbed.com/a-primer-on-prevenient-grace/) The Methodist Book of Discipline defines grace as the undeserved action of God through the Holy Spirit. “Grace is God’s presence to create, heal, forgive, reconcile and transform human hearts, communities and the entire creation. Wherever God is present, there is grace! Grace brought creation into existence. Grace birthed human beings, bestowed on us the divine image, redeemed us in Jesus Christ and is ever transforming the whole creation into the realm of God’s reign of compassion, justice, generosity and peace.” (https://www.resourceumc.org/en/content/a-wesleyan-understanding-of-grace)
Understanding the gifts of grace should elicit a thanksgiving response and motivate peaceful actions which are needed now.
The need for moral compasses is dire. I remain extremely troubled by the actions of people who trample truth, fail to allow justice to breathe freely, and bring violence to innocent people. The sound of rapidly-fired bullets is louder than the cries for justice and mercy.
“Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.” — Colossians 3:15
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.