Crow: Exploring the concept of original sin

This week’s column starts with concepts about evil and ends with a review of prevenient grace. Early civilizations struggled with the concept of evil. The Greeks believed in generational sin or ancestral sin, and the Old Testament contains similar beliefs, “Surely I was sinful at birth, sinful from the time my mother conceived me.” (Psalm 51:5) The ideas about inherited, tainted nature of humans led to the concept of original sin.

Most human would acknowledge the truth as stated in Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Genesis tells the story of sin which separated Adam and Eve from God, but does not name sin as an original sin. Yet, many people believe that the Genesis story supports it. First century Christians did not call a sinful act an original sin. To be clear, they taught that people who bring harm to other people were not following the will of God nor the words of Jesus who gave the gift of redemptive love and forgiveness of sin for the faithful.