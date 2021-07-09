Crow: Exploring, understanding the kingdom of God

The topic this week is an exploratory journey about the kingdom of God and its relevancy in our lives today. The kingdom of God and the kingdom of heaven will be considered as the rule of God’s will in heaven and on earth. In Matthew 19:23-26, two names are used for the kingdom, “Truly I tell you, it is hard for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.”

Scriptural passages provide an overview of the kingdom of God. The kingdom of God came with Jesus as noted in Mark 1:14-15, “Now after John was arrested, Jesus came into Galilee, proclaiming the gospel of God, and saying, ‘The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand; repent and believe in the gospel.’” In Romans 14:17-19, we find, “For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking, but of righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit, because anyone who serves Christ in this way is pleasing to God and receives human approval. Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification.”