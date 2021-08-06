Crow: Feeding our physical and spiritual needs

Three topics come to mind for this column. The first one addresses God’s love.

His abundant love is described in Nehemiah 9:17, “God is ready to forgive, gracious and merciful, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love.”

In 1 John 4:9-12 we find the following words, “This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only son into the world that we might live through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.”

These words teach us about the importance of living the love of God through Christ in us. Since God loves us, we should feel that others are worthy of love. Loving one another reveals his presence. It is understandable that humans find it difficult to love everyone every day. We tend to love within our circle. Yet God’s words tells us to open the circle. “Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.” (1 John 4:8)

The second point is the feeding of our physical and spiritual needs. In the Old and New Testament, we are made aware that the desire of God is to feed his people.