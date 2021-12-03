Crow: Figurative language in the Bible

Reviewing figurative language about God and his son is a good starting point. A promise of God is found in Genesis 9:13, “I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.” Thunder is used to describe the powerful voice of God in Psalm 68:32-33, “Sing to God who rides across the heavens who thunders with mighty voice.” The following verses add depth to our understanding of God. Psalm 38:2 reveals God’s judgment, “For your arrows pierce me deeply, And your hand presses me down.” Ephesians 6:17 presents protection in two metaphors, “Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the spirit, which is the word of God.” God’s love is revealed figuratively in Matthew 6:26, “Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap, and yet your heavenly father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?” God is viewed as a shepherd in Psalm 23:1-3, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul.”