Crow: Guidance and comfort when facing our challenges

Thinking about a religion column while watching a football game might seem strange, but religion can provide meaningful guidance in everyday life.
Before the beginning of Super Bowl LV, Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate, recited one of her poems. She wrote about three captains: a veteran, a nurse and an educator. The poem was a song of praise to honor them and the countless number of people who have dedicated their skills and time to helping others. The following few lines from “Chorus of the Captains” reveal the way that the poem could encourage others to step up and join teams of service:
“Today we honor our three captains
For their actions and impact in
A time of uncertainty and need.
They've taken the lead,
Exceeding all expectations and limitations,
Uplifting their communities and neighbors.
Let us walk with these warriors,
...
We celebrate them by acting
With courage and compassion,
By doing what is right and just.
For while we honor them today,
It is they who every day honor us.”
I appreciated the words of this young poet and thought about the words of praise found in Romans 10:15, “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!” Then I was reminded about the importance of service expressed by two civil rights activists. Shirley Chisholm, said, “Service is the rent that you pay for room on this earth.”
Some people are not always able to help in big ways, but most can serve in small ways. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Be a bush if you can't be a tree. If you can't be a highway, just be a trail. If you can't be a sun, be a star. For it isn't by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are.”
My reaction to another media event was very different. The coverage of the impeachment trial revealed scenes of the disturbing behavior in the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. The outcome of the trial will be a political decision, but harmful physical acts by anyone or any group should not be tolerated. The words of John Lewis are instructive, “Release the need to hate, to harbor division, and the enticement of revenge. Release all bitterness. Hold only love, only peace in your heart, knowing that the battle of good to overcome evil is already won.” (Across That Bridge: A Vision for Change and the Future of America https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/content/john-lewis-quotes/)
Guidance and comfort for facing our challenges can be found in scripture. Colossians 3:7-11 provides a wiser approach to life. “You used to walk in these ways, in the life you once lived. But now you must rid yourselves of anger, rage, malice, slander and filthy language. Since you have taken off your old self with its practices and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator. Here, there is no Gentile or Jew, slave or free, but Christ is all, and is in all.”
Finding a way to cope can bring comfort as described in James 1:2-4, “Consider it pure joy, whenever you face trials, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”
In closing, I am thinking about the many Christians who will celebrate Transfiguration Day on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Matthew, Luke, and Mark recorded this event in the New Testament. Many, including Thomas Aquinas, believe the event to be a miracle. As recorded in Mark 9:2-9, it was the day when Jesus took Peter, James and John to a mountaintop where he was transfigured. Then a cloud covered them, and a voice said, “This is my Son, whom I love. Listen to him!” At that time, He was given the power and authority from God. Presently, some people need a miraculous change or be encouraged to follow the words and deeds of Jesus.
Happy Valentine’s Day! “We love because He first loved us.” 1 John 4:19
“Just remember the world is not a playground but a schoolroom. Life is not a holiday but an education. One eternal lesson for us all: to teach us how better we should love.” — Barbara Jordan, politician
