Crow: Guidance and comfort when facing our challenges

Guidance and comfort for facing our challenges can be found in scripture. Colossians 3:7-11 provides a wiser approach to life. “You used to walk in these ways, in the life you once lived. But now you must rid yourselves of anger, rage, malice, slander and filthy language. Since you have taken off your old self with its practices and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator. Here, there is no Gentile or Jew, slave or free, but Christ is all, and is in all.”

Finding a way to cope can bring comfort as described in James 1:2-4, “Consider it pure joy, whenever you face trials, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”