Crow: Important lessons from the Bible

The question this week is about Jonah, a minor prophet: “What was the message of Jonah and the whale?”

When Jonah’s name is mentioned, many people think about the fish scene. Jonah’s complex story described several events which presented important messages about human behavior and responsibilities and God’s will and nature.

The Bible includes a treasure trove of teaching stories using different modes of delivery. Unlike most parables with one unifying message, the story of Jonah has several messages and uses questions to encourage readers to reflect upon their own behavior. Readers can also study the text and find more symbolism and passages that have been linked to scripture in the New Testament.

The story of Jonah began with God’s command in Jonah 1:1, “Go to the great city of Nineveh and preach against it, because its wickedness has come up before me.” Jonah did not obey God and boarded a ship to Tarshish. This act of disobedience started the next event in Jonah’s life. When a strong storm became a serious threat to the ship, the sailors prayed to their pagan god without success. In the meantime, Jonah was sleeping when the captain asked in Jonah 1:6, “How can you sleep? Get up and call on your God! Maybe he will take notice of us so that we will not perish.”